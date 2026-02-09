Insider said what Blue Devil fans are thinking on awful officiating vs. Carolina

The dust is finally starting to settle after a tumultuous meeting between the Duke Blue Devils and the North Carolina Tar Heels.

However, even with Duke finally stomaching the loss to its rival, people aren't finished talking about it quite yet. More specifically, people aren't finished talking about the foul discrepancy.

After the game, college basketball analyst Seth Davis had to make his opinion known, sharing, "As usual, Duke got hosed by the refs," on X.

Seth Davis reinforces foul frustrations for Duke

Just a few minutes into the first half, Blue Devil fans were already frustrated with their team's foul troubles as center Patrick Ngongba II and forwards Cameron Boozer and Maliq Brown combined for seven fouls.

Then, in the second half, it got even worse.

Ngongba fouled out with more than six minutes remaining in regulation, and in the final 20 minutes, the Tar Heels were called for just one foul. Yes, the officials called one (1) foul on the Tar Heels throughout the entire second half.

In Duke's loss, the Blue Devils shot just six free-throw attempts, making five of them. On the other end of the court, the Tar Heels more than doubled their attempts, going to the charity stripe for 14 shots, making 11 of them.

As usual Duke got hosed by the refs https://t.co/jIimL2pTeD — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) February 8, 2026

The disparity was glaring as the Tar Heels came back from a 12-point deficit to claim the victory with a last-second three-point shot by Seth Trimble, which was followed by the complete disaster of a court storming, of course.

Of course, Duke head coach Jon Scheyer and star freshman Cameron Boozer refused to even acknowledge the topic of fouls as an excuse for the loss, and both talked about the Blue Devils bouncing back instead of living in the past.

Duke will take on the Pitt Panthers next, with tipoff scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 10, and the game will be aired on ESPN.