Asa Montgomery's commitment to Duke may have come with a major Yann Kamagate Easter egg

Wednesday brought the news Duke fans were waiting for: 5-star SF Asa Montgomery, a Top 10 overall prospect in the 2027 recruiting class, announced his commitment to the Blue Devils.

Montgomery became the third commitment in Duke's 2027 class, joining 5-star Kager Knueppel and Australian point guard Luke Paul.

Jon Scheyer's attention now may fully turn to the top two players in the 2028 class. Colton Hiller, now No. 2 overall in the composite, is at the top of the board and someone Duke hopes will reclassify into the 2027 cycle and join Duke for next season.

5-star center Yann Kamagate, the new No. 1 in the composite for 2028, is another top target for Scheyer. And in the aftermath of Montgomery's commitment to the Blue Devils, Kamagate may have dropped a hint on where he was leaning early on in the process:

Yann Kamagate comment under Asa’s commitment post



Yeah Scheyer let’s get him to Durham pic.twitter.com/7s85pgjy75 — Blue Devils (@BlueDevils) October 28, 2026

Yann Kamagate's comment after Asa Montgomery's commitment to Duke has fans dreaming big

Kamagate is a 7-foot, 230-pound big man out of La Canada Flintridge, California.

The 5-star center is a two-way menace with an elite feel on both ends, ridiculous athleticism, and the length to completely erase the paint on the defensive end of the floor. He doesn't move like someone over 7 feet tall:

7-foot-1 Yann Kamagate is the #1 ranked player in the 2028 class for a reason! He’s been putting on a show at Border League 🔥 @brdrleague pic.twitter.com/qmGBI8U8c3 — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) October 4, 2026

There's a reason he's coveted by pretty much every major program in the country. Duke is among that group.

Scheyer extended an offer to Kamagate over the summer. He was the second offer Scheyer sent out in this class behind Hiller, who the plan - at least for Scheyer and Duke - has always been for him to reclassify and join next season's roster.

Kamagate is a top target for Scheyer in 2028. Duke recently extended offers to guard Josiah Rose and wing Mason Collins in next year's cycle. That's four total offers for the Blue Devils for that class, and if you follow Duke recruiting, you know that Scheyer doesn't just hand out offers. Those are coveted spots.

It's still early, but Arizona and BYU look to be the biggest challengers to Duke for Kamagate at this point. Other big-name programs like Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas, and USC have all offered the California native and will look to make a move in his recruitment in the coming months.

In a perfect world, Scheyer will land a commitment and reclass from Hiller to give him an elite quartet for the 2027 class. Then, he can focus his full attention and array of resources on Kamagate in 2028 to build the entire class around.