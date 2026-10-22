Jon Scheyer extends two 5-star offers as Duke's 2028 recruiting priorities become clear

Jon Scheyer is beginning to turn his focus to the 2028 recruiting cycle. He's got the 2027 class pretty much locked up, at least privately. Duke has public commitments from 5-star Kager Knueppel and Australian star PG Luke Paul. More additions are on the way.

Duke is the heavy favorite to land 5-star Asa Montgomery, who cancelled upcoming visits to Arizona and Louisville after an excellent visit to Duke at the beginning of the month. It appears to be a matter of when - not if - Montgomery joins the Blue Devils' class.

Then there's 2028 No. 1 overall prospect Colton Hiller, who recently took an official visit to Duke a month after visiting Florida. It appears the Blue Devils and the Gators are the two teams fighting it out for him at this point, and there's a chance that Hiller is going to reclass. Duke is seen industry-wide as the team carrying the most momentum with Hiller, and it's clear that Scheyer wants him to reclass, join Duke a year early, and follow the two-year path they've laid out for Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje.

Hiller's potential reclass looks even more likely after a pair of moves by Scheyer on Wednesday.

Duke extended offers to 5-star PG Josiah Rose and 5-star SF Mason Collins, two Top 10 overall prospects in the 2028 class:

Class of 2028 guard Josiah Rose has announced a Duke offer (via IG).



6-3, 200-pounder from the Dallas area. Rivals has him as the No. 5 player in the junior class. https://t.co/CZJSqA9LYT pic.twitter.com/5azArGwvU8 — Conor O'Neill (@ConorONeill_DI) October 21, 2026

Duke extends offers to 2028 5-stars Josiah Rose and Mason Collins

Rose is a 6-foot-4 point guard out of Dallas, Texas. He's ranked as the No. 6 overall player in the 247 composite.

Rose already has an impressive list of offers a year out, including home-state schools Texas, Texas A&M, Baylor, and Houston, along with Kansas, UCLA, Louisville, and a plethora of others. Scheyer and Duke don't give out offers to just anyone, showing that Rose is at the top of their wish list in the 2028 cycle.

The same is true of Collins out of Wilmington, Delaware. The 6-foot-6 forward is ranked as the No. 8 overall player in the 247 composite rankings. Collins is a versatile athlete with an inside-out game and is still growing into his frame.

Collins holds notable offers from Villanova, Georgetown, and Arizona, among several others.

Before Wednesday night, Hiller and 5-star center Yann Kamagate were the only two offers Scheyer had dolled out in the 2028 class. Hiller looks like a strong reclass option, so Duke's priority targets in the 2028 class appear to be Kamagate, Rose, and Collins.

There's a long way to go, but as always with Scheyer at the helm, we know he's going to land top talent in every recruiting class.