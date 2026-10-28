Duke lands 5-star SF Asa Montgomery as Jon Scheyer closes in on another insane class

Ho hum. Another day, another elite high school basketball prospect committing to play for Jon Scheyer and Duke. What else is new? Next you're going to tell me that North Carolina went to overtime against Charlotte in an exhibition.

5-star SF Asa Montgomery, the No. 8 overall player in the 247 composite rankings for the 2027 class, announced his commitment to Duke on Wednesday, choosing the Blue Devils over LSU, UConn, and North Carolina.

NEWS: 2027 5⭐ Asa Montgomery has committed to Duke, sources tell @LeagueRDY.



The 6-foot-7 wing ultimately chose Duke over LSU, UConn, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Georgia Tech and many others.



#7 overall in the @SCNext 100. https://t.co/V40red7knF pic.twitter.com/TJpmyiU9F2 — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) October 28, 2026

Montgomery's commitment comes as little surprise. His recruitment has been trending toward Duke since he took his official visit to Durham at the beginning of the month. It was not a coincidence that he cancelled scheduled visits to Arizona and Louisville in the aftermath of his Duke visit.

Montgomery is a versatile wing who has the skill set to morph into a No. 1 option at the college level, but he can also assimilate and do the dirty work for a loaded roster as a freshman. His ability to play next to Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje with Team USA this summer was something that made him obviously attractive to Scheyer.

Jon Scheyer is bringing in another elite recruiting class for Duke in the 2027 cycle

Montgomery is the third commitment for Duke in the 2027 recruiting class and the second composite 5-star, joining Kager Knueppel.

Knueppel is another big wing at a listed 6-foot-10, and he was the first to join Duke's class. Earlier this month, Scheyer landed Australian point guard Luke Paul, who is considered a potential lottery pick in the 2028 NBA Draft.

Of course, Duke's biggest recruit for the 2027 class signed in the 2026 cycle. Boumtje Boumtje won't be draft-eligible until 2028, and everything Scheyer does to build next season's roster is with JBB in mind. He'll be the focal point, and that's why landing a guy like Montgomery, who already proved he can be a complementary piece next to Boumtje Boumtje, was so important.

Duke has one final big fish for the 2027 class that Scheyer is going after. Colton Hiller, the No. 1 recruit in the country for 2028, is at the top of the board. Scheyer hopes to land Hiller and have the elite prospect reclassify into the 2027 class. If he does so, he would not be draft-eligible until the 2029 cycle due to his age, giving Scheyer two years to work with him the same way he currently has Boumtje Boumtje.

Adding Hiller to this group would give Scheyer and Duke a clear path to yet another No. 1 class.