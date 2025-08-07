Analyst gives Duke basketball prediction that will have everyone dreaming of April

It has officially been a decade since the Duke men's basketball team won its last National Championship in 2015, led by legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski and game MVP Tyus Jones.

Over the last 10 years, the Blue Devils have tasted glory over and over again, reaching five Elite Eights and two Final Fours. However, they have repeatedly fallen just short of the ultimate prize. However, this season, one analyst expects that all to change.

Jeff Goodman, a renowned college basketball analyst for The Field of 68, picked the Duke Blue Devils to win it all at the end of the upcoming season,

"I kinda wanna pick 'em to win it all, which, I don't know how many people are gonna do that," Goodman said. "I think everybody's gonna go, 'Ya know, Purdue, Houston...' And you almost wanna be an outlier."

The biggest reason Goodman is sticking with the Blue Devils? The Boozer brothers (Cameron and Cayden), who will be true freshmen for Duke this year. He went on to say he definitely has Duke winning the ACC, going to the Final Four, and wouldn't be surprised if they win the national title.

"I kinda want to pick Duke to win it all..."@GoodmanHoops holds Jon Scheyer's offseason re-tool in high regard 👀



To put his reasoning into perspective, the Boozer brothers have two of the most decorated high school resumes of all time for incoming freshmen.

Cameron and Cayden Boozer high school accolades

4x Florida State Champions

McDonalds All-Americans

2x FIBA Gold Medalists (U-16 & U-17)

3x Nike EYBL Peach James Champions

To put it lightly, Goodman wasn't exaggerating when he said that all the Boozer brothers seem to do is win it all. The Boozer brothers have more combined wins than most people will see in their entire lifetimes, much less as 18-year-olds.

Not to mention, Cameron and Cayden Boozer aren't the only blue-chip prospects that Duke head coach Jon Scheyer brought in this offseason, recruiting Italian star Dam Sarr, five-star prospect Nikolas Khamenia, and underrated four-star Sebastian Wilkins.

The Boozer brothers and the Blue Devils will tip off their 2025 campaign with a game against the UCF Knights on Tuesday, Oct. 21, at Cameron Indoor. That matchup is just the start of a lengthy career that could very well end with Duke taking home its sixth National Championship.