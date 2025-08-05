5-star freshman already proving he's gold for the Duke Blue Devils

With the No. 1 recruiting class in the country comes some of the top talent from across the world, and the Duke Blue Devils have grown pretty accustomed to having both in their back pockets.

Last year, it was Cooper Flagg. The year before, it was Kyle Filipowski and Jared McCain. This year, it's pretty much the entire class. However, one five-star prospect is already standing out, even in comparison to some of Duke's returning stars.

Cayden Boozer, a five-star point guard, whose brother Cameron Boozer also committed to the Blue Devils, has quickly made his presence felt at practices in Durham.

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer went as far as to share that Cayden had led the entire roster in assists over the team's summer sessions, outpacing the likes of five-star Italian prospect Dame Sarr, returning sophomore star Caleb Foster, and more.

To put it into better perspective. This report came out at the beginning of August. Boozer graduated from high school in May, just three months earlier.

Jon Scheyer tells me that Cayden Boozer led Duke in assists this summer.



This is ONLY August. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) August 5, 2025

The Boozer brothers were two of the biggest pickups for Scheyer this summer, alongside Sarr, five-star power forward Nikolas Khamenia, and four-star power forward Sebastian Wilkins.

If you can't tell, there's a lot of star power on the Blue Devils' depth chart right now. Even with Wilkins being the lowest rated prospect out of Duke's incoming class of talent, he has proven his worth and has repeatedly stood out during open sessions and practices.

Here's the thing. It was completely understandable when fans fell into an "Oh no, all is lost since our entire starting five got drafted" mode this summer. However, every single report coming out of Durham is pointing toward the team being just as good, if not better, this season.

The best news? There are still more than two months until these young stars tip off in their first-ever collegiate game. Duke's season is scheduled to start with an exhibition game against the UCF Knights on Tuesday, Oct. 21, at Cameron Indoor.