True-freshman Sebastian Wilkins is showing everyone just how special he will be

Expectations are high for the incoming freshman at Duke this year. From five-star Italian prospect Dame Sarr to four-star point guard Cayden Boozer, the young stars have lofty goals for the Blue Devils.

One true freshman has quickly shown that, despite being a four-star prospect, he may have been underrated when he committed to the Duke Blue Devils and head coach Jon Scheyer.

Sebastian Wilkins, a four-star power forward, has rapidly made his presence known at Duke summer practices, packing on muscle and blowing past defensive schemes. Most recently, Duke shared an amazing clip of Wilkins going up for a dunk, with seemingly minimal effort.

Wilkins was Duke's lowest-rated prospect this recruiting cycle, earning a 94.0 rating, according to 247Sports. However, the young star is already turning heads at practice, and his performances are leading some people to believe that he may even start for the Blue Devils this fall.

Duke posting Sebastian Wilkins consistently is turning me into a conspiracy theorist about his potential playing time

Scheyer isn't afraid to have a starting five filled to the brim with freshmen; just look at his lineup from last season. True freshmen Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and Khaman Maluach were three of the starters, all of whom went on to hear their names called in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Wilkins wasn't projected to become a starter for Duke this season, especially with five-star freshman talents like Sarr and Cameron Boozer likely filling in starting roles.

However, reports this summer have all pointed toward Wilkins earning considerable minutes during the upcoming season, especially if he continues to impress coaches as much as he has since stepping onto campus in Durham.

Duke is scheduled to start its upcoming season with an exhibition game against the UCF Knights on Tuesday, Oct 21. The home matchup could be a perfect opportunity for Scheyer to test the waters with some of his youngest talent in the starting lineup.