Duke's length might be unstoppable for the next few seasons if players stay

Jon Scheyer is once again building a monster in Durham, North Carolina. With commitments from star prospects like Sebastian Wilkins, Dame Sarr, the Boozer brothers, and more, the Duke Blue Devils have the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.

Caleb Foster will be the only true returner for Scheyer next season and, hopefully, the Blue Devils will have experienced transfer Cedric Coward on the depth chart as well, if he withdraws from the NBA Draft or goes undrafted.

Beyond the on-court statistics, the most notable part of Duke's depth chart is the physical length of every single player on the roster.

Duke Blue Devils men's basketball roster

Caleb Foster - 6-foot-5

Cayden Boozer - 6-foot-5

Cedric Coward* - 6-foot-6

Dame Sarr - 6-foot-6

Darren Harris - 6-foot-6

Isaiah Evans - 6-foot-6

Nik Khamenia - 6-foot-8

Sebastian Wilkins - 6-foot-8

Cameron Boozer - 6-foot-9

Maliq Brown - 6-foot-9

Pat Ngongba - 6-foot-11

Ifeanyi Ufochukwu - 6-foot-11

The Blue Devils are going to be massive in the paint with power forwards Cameron Boozer and Maliq Brown both standing at 6-foot-9, as well as centers Pat Ngongba and Ifeanyi Ufochukwu measuring at 6-foot-11. Meanwhile, blue-blood teams like the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Kentucky Wildcats are lucky to get just one player listed at 6-foot-11.

The biggest tests for Duke and its young roster will come in the Blue Devils' non-conference schedule, with headline game after headline game.

Duke men's basketball non-conference schedule

ACC/SEC Challenge

vs. Kansas (Champions Classic)

vs. Texas - Charlotte, Nov. 4

at Army - Nov. 11

vs. Arkansas - Chicago, Nov. 27

at Michigan State - December

vs. Texas Tech - Madison Square Garden, Dec. 20

vs. Michigan - Washington DC, February

Don't get it twisted, Duke was one of the best teams in the nation last season. However, the Blue Devils couldn't make it click at the necessary time. This team, if they can put all the pieces together in must-win games, could (and should) secure a title for Duke.