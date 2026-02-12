5-star CG Jordan Smith Jr. sets decision day, choosing between Duke and 5 other teams

Since taking over the Duke Blue Devils just a few years ago, it has felt like head coach Jon Scheyer has been able to have his pick of the crop, bringing in top recruiting class after top recruiting class after top recruiting class.

Now, it's time to see just how good Scheyer is at recruiting.

Five-star combo guard Jordan Smith Jr. announced he would make his commitment on Friday, Feb. 13, and is set to choose between the Blue Devils, Kentucky Wildcats, Arkansas Razorbacks, Syracuse Orange, Indiana Hooisers, and Georgetown Hoyas

Duke a day away from learning if Jordan Smith Jr will be a Blue Devil

Scheyer and the Blue Devils have already claimed their usual spot with the No. 1 recruiting class of 2026, composed of five-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr., five-star small forward Bryson Howard, five-star power forward Cameron Williams, and four-star center Maxime Meyer.

So, if Smith were to join the Blue Devils in Durham, he would quite literally be joining a star-studded cast of new players, cementing Duke atop the national recruiting rankings once again.

NEWS: 5⭐️ Jordan Smith Jr. will announce his college commitment on Friday, February 13th, he tells @Rivals.



The 6-2 guard will choose between Duke, Kentucky, Arkansas, Syracuse, Indiana, and Georgetown. https://t.co/omYFS6eZ9u pic.twitter.com/SqAencHSqs — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) February 11, 2026

Smith has garnered a ton of attention throughout his recruiting process as the No. 1 combo guard and No. 3 overall prospect in the class.

With 20 offers from across the country, including one from the UNC Tar Heels, which he seemingly ignored, Smith could have taken his talents anywhere. Now, it's down to the Blue Devils and just five other teams.

"I have teammates at Duke [Patrick Ngongba and Darren Harris], so I have visited there a couple of times," Smith told Rivals. "I have a really strong relationship with them, especially with Chris Carrawell. I love going down there."

Jordan Smith Jr. high school stats

Throughout his high school career, Smith has been expectedly dominant, based solely on his national ranking. With 18.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game, he has been seemingly unstoppable on either end of the court.

While an exact time for Smith's commitment has yet to be announced, the Blue Devils are just a day away from learning if they have landed an entire starting lineup of blue-chip prospects.