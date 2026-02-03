5-star Duke signee getting snubbed for McDonald's All-American honors is a true joke

The Duke Blue Devils, head coach Jon Scheyer, and any recruit they sign to join them in the future don't exactly need more validation that they're good at basketball... but it never hurts.

In the latest McDonald's All-American honors, two future Blue Devils found themselves on the roster: five-star power forward Cameron Williams and five-star point guard Deron Rippey Jr., in another pat on the back for how talented the pair is.

Somehow, one future Duke star did not find his name on the list of elite high school players: five-star shooting guard Bryson Howard.

Bryson Howard inexplicably left off McDonald's All-American roster

Howard doesn't necessarily need confirmation that he is a good basketball player, if not a great one. However, being left off the McDonald's All-American rosters is disrespectful at best.

The McDonald's All American game boys rosters are out 🔥



Which coast is the best coast? 👀 pic.twitter.com/gKnthhiudc — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) February 2, 2026

According to 247Sports, Howard has a 98 overall rating as a prospect, just like Rippey and Williams. He is a five-star, just like Rippey and Williams.

Sure, Rippey is the No. 10 overall recruit in the class of 2026, and yes, Williams is the No. 3 prospect in the class, but Howard is the No. 12 player in the recruiting cycle, and there are 24 spots on the McDonald's All-American roster.

Quite simply, how are you going to leave the No. 12 nationally ranked prospect off the roster? It just doesn't make sense.

5⭐️ Duke signee Bryson Howard (Rivals’ No. 10 nationally) is the highest-ranked eligible player who did not make the McDonald’s All American roster. https://t.co/WMiLa7gbnD pic.twitter.com/6Ndgcz3ETi — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) February 2, 2026

Even in Howard's own position, which he is ranked second or third in recruiting standings, there are players on the roster who are ranked below him.

Shooting guards on boys' McDonald's All-American rosters

Jasiah Jervis, four-star SG, Michigan State commit

Jordan Smith Jr., five-star SG, undecided

Jason Crowe Jr., five-star SG, Missouri commit

Austin Goosby, four-star SG, Texas commit

Caleb Holt, five-star SG, undecided

Smith is the No. 1 shooting guard, and Holt is the No. 2 shooting guard in the class, so they are excused for making the roster ahead of Howard.

However, Crowe is ranked fourth, Jervis is ninth, and Goosby is actually listed as a combo guard (at No. 4 in the nation). So, why would Crowe, Jervis, and Goosby make the roster ahead of Howard? It just doesn't make sense.