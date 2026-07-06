Every game matters. That being said, some matter more than others. When it comes to Manny Diaz's Duke Blue Devils, it is all about proving last year's ACC Championship was no fluke. It may have been a perfect storm for them to get to Charlotte at 7-5, but they took advantage and ruined Virginia's shot at the playoffs. Of course, Diaz has won 18 games during his two years in Durham. Will that continue?

For those who need a bit of a refresher, here is what Diaz and Duke will have to navigate this season.

Date Opponent Location Time Sept. 5 Tulane Green Wave Durham, NC 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 12 at Illinois Fighting Illini Champaign, IL 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 19 Stanford Cardinal Durham, NC 4:00 p.m. ET Sept. 26 William & Mary Tribe Durham, NC 3:30 p.m. ET Oct. 3 BYE Oct. 10 at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Atlanta, GA TBA ET Oct. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels Durham, NC TBA ET Oct. 23 at Virginia Cavaliers Charlottesville, VA 7:00 p.m. ET Oct. 31 Boston College Eagles Durham, NC TBA ET Nov. 7 at North Carolina State Wolfpack Raleigh, NC TBA ET Nov. 14 at Miami Hurricanes Miami Gardens, FL TBA ET Nov. 21 Clemson Tigers Durham, NC 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 28 at Wake Forest Demon Deacons Winston-Salem, NC TBA ET Dec. 5 ACC Championship Charlotte, NC 12:00 p.m. ET

Duke draws Tulane, Illinois, and William & Mary in the non-conference. As part of a nine-game ACC schedule, Duke will host Stanford, North Carolina, Boston College, and Clemson. The Blue Devils will also play five conference road games at Georgia Tech, Virginia, North Carolina State, Miami, and Wake Forest. Nine wins could be within reach, but there is a non-zero chance this team fails to reach a bowl.

Without further ado, these are the five games of consequence that will define Duke's season this fall.

5. North Carolina Tar Heels (Oct. 17: Durham, NC)

If Duke wants to make sure it will once again achieve bowl eligibility this holiday season, it has to beat arch-rival North Carolina at home. Not only is this a game that is somewhat up for debate, but it would be so swell for Diaz to drive a nail into the Bill Belichick coffin in Chapel Hill. A win over UNC may only be for bragging rights, but a loss to the Tar Heels could do irreparable damage to Diaz's early tenure.

This game comes right after the difficult ACC road game at Georgia Tech. That one will be challenging for the Blue Devils. Should Duke come out of The Flats ... flat, that could snowball into a nasty rivalry loss vs. UNC. Even more concerning, Duke will have a short week after the North Carolina date. The Blue Devils will have to travel to Charlottesville to face last year's ACC runner-up, Virginia, on a Friday.

If Duke can only win one of its first three contests after the Oct. 3 bye, it has to be at home vs. UNC.

4. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (Oct. 10: Atlanta, GA)

While losing at home to North Carolina could be seen as an unforgivable sin, the tone of that game will be set up for Duke from the week prior. How the Blue Devils play vs. Georgia Tech in Atlanta after the bye may serve as a precursor to if this team can get back to Charlotte or not. With a few winnable games off the bat, Duke could enter its bye week with an unblemished 4-0 mark before Georgia Tech.

Given that Georgia Tech will be without Haynes King, Buster Faulkner, and Aaron Philo moving forward, Diaz and the rest of Jonathan Patke's defense need to take advantage of the situation. It will be Alberto Mendoza leading the way under center for the Ramblin' Wreck, playing for Yellow Jackets icon George Godsey. A win over a well-thought-of Georgia Tech team to get win No. 5 would be huge.

A victory over the Yellow Jackets will do wonders toward Duke raising the ceiling for the 2026 season.

3. Illinois Fighting Illini (Sept. 12: Champaign, IL)

This is not a conference game, but that does not mean it lacks importance. A victory on the road over Illinois could do three things for the Blue Devils. First, it could give them a quality win in the non-conference. Beating Tulane could do similar things, but the Green Wave might pull back without Jon Sumrall. A second would be a road win over a solid Big Ten program. A third could mean a 4-0 start.

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Should Duke begin the season on a 4-0 run with wins over Tulane, at Illinois, Stanford, and William & Mary, this could be more than just another bowl team. The early-season bye may stop the momentum heading into the Georgia Tech date, but what if Duke can carry it firmly into October? There is a non-zero chance Duke may be undefeated heading into November if the Illinois win is a jumping-off point.

The Illinois game could be a confidence builder before toes meets leather vs. Georgia Tech early on.

2. Virginia Cavaliers (Oct. 23: Charlottesville, VA)

If there is any game that is going to show how mentally tough this year's Duke team will be, it has to be the Friday night kick at Virginia. This game will come six days after the big UNC home rivalry game, and just under two weeks since Duke played Georgia Tech in Atlanta. If the Blue Devils win all three of these high-stakes games, that would be remarkable. If they only win one, that could be problematic.

Duke may have this game circled, but Virginia most definitely does. The Blue Devils are the team that prevented UVA from winning the ACC a year ago and making the College Football Playoff for the first time. It took a minute, but the Hoos have finally arrived under Tony Elliott. A road win on a short week over a conference rival would be the feather in the cap of Duke's conference championship defense.

As is the case with the Georgia Tech road game, a win in Charlottesville will elevate this team's ceiling.

1. Clemson Tigers (Nov. 21: Durham, NC)

Of the handful of games that could decide if Duke gets back to Charlotte or not, the Friday night home date vs. Clemson in the penultimate game of the regular season is chief among them. With back-to-back road games at North Carolina and Miami looming large, arguably as probable defeats, Duke cannot afford to mess around with Clemson. A win over the Tigers helps shape Diaz's narrative.

More importantly, it would serve as an ever-present reminder of how far Clemson has fallen under the guidance of Dabo Swinney. Clemson used to cake-walk into Wallace Wade. Another loss to the Blue Devils there may be a crack in the Clemson foundation the athletic department can no longer deny. In a way, it might actually position Diaz for a more high-profile job than Duke. He could use it as leverage.

A win over Clemson could be exactly what Diaz needs to get Duke in a position to return to Charlotte.