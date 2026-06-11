Duke's spot in ACC power ranking reveals an uncomfortable truth about 2026

Despite back-to-back nine-win seasons under Manny Diaz and the first outright ACC Championship for the program since 1962 last year, expectations are not exactly soaring in Durham heading into the 2026 football season.

A lot of the optimism was zapped away late in the Transfer Portal cycle back in January when the Blue Devils lost star QB Darian Mensah and star WR Cooper Barkate to Miami.

You won't find anyone out there picking Duke to repeat as ACC champions. You probably won't find many Duke fans who expect that, either.

But it's probably also unfair to assume the Blue Devils are just going to bottom out, either. Diaz has continued what Mike Elko started in rebuilding this program into a consistent performer year in and year out. The University has made a sizeable investment in the program, and Duke fans should expect to field a competitive team every season.

So while Duke may not repeat as ACC Champions, they should still finish in the top half of the league standings. While many experts haven't even been that bold, On3's Andy Staples put the Blue Devils in a seemingly fair spot in his preseason power rankings:

Andy Staples has Duke No. 6 in his preseason ACC Power Rankings for On3

It's hard to really argue with the spot. Miami is the clear favorite with Mensah taking over for Carson Beck. The Hurricanes made it to the national championship game last season, but still have somehow never won an ACC crown. Duke fans would love nothing more than to waltz into Coral Gables and spring a November upset over the 'Canes.

SMU and Virginia are perhaps a bit overrated at No. 2 and No. 3. Duke would have an argument over both. It was just six months ago when the Blue Devils knocked off the Cavaliers in the ACC Championship, after all.

Louisville and Clemson have higher ceilings, but have lacked the consistency of Duke. James Franklin and Virginia Tech, along with Tosh Lupoi and Cal, might be wildcards behind Duke in the projected standings.

For the Blue Devils, their ceiling will likely hinge on how San Jose State transfer Walker Eget translates from the Mountain West into the ACC. The increased competition will be fierce, though his one career game against a current ACC opponent came last year, and he lit up Stanford on the road with a career-best performance.

But the floor might be determined by how much Diaz can improve a defense that finished #131 in the nation last year in EPA, per Game on Paper. If he can get the defense fixed, Duke can ride steady QB play and a prolific ground attack led by Nate Sheppard to near the top of the ACC. It wouldn't be shocking to see them in the ACC Championship Game once again if things come together like that.

On the flip side, if the defense remains as bad as it was a year ago, then Duke could freefall in the standings and lose the momentum it has built in recent years.