3 Virginia stars the Blue Devils need to be ready for in ACC Championship

Despite everyone's doubts, the Duke Blue Devils have found themselves in the ACC Championship game, and no, it isn't for men's or women's basketball. The Blue Devils, despite a 7-5 overall record, are heading to the conference's football championship.

Duke is set to clash with the No. 18 Virginia Cavaliers, who have stunned the world with their 10-2 overall record and a 7-1 record against ACC opponents.

So, as Duke and head coach Manny Diaz prepare to take on the conference's powerhouse program for this season, which star players do the Blue Devils need to truly prepare, if not overprepare, for?

Chandler Morris, quarterback

Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris is one of the most veteran players in all of college football, having started his career with the Oklahoma Sooners in 2020. Then, he spent three years with the TCU Horned Frogs before playing for the UNT Mean Green for a season.

This year, he has been one of the offensive leaders for the Cavaliers, and he has clearly found the place he was supposed to be all along.

With 2,586 passing yards for 14 touchdowns, alongside 248 yards and five more touchdowns on the ground, Morris has been an unstoppable force for Virginia, and the Duke pass rush has to be ready to take him down.

Sage Ennis, tight end

While Virginia tight end Sage Ennis doesn't have earth-shattering stats this season, his on-field experience has been priceless for Virginia this season. As yet another veteran player who transferred to UVA, Ennis is yet another offensive leader for the Cavaliers.

He isn't Morris's go-to guy downfield, mainly because he is a tight end and not a wideout, but he has earned five touchdowns and 179 yards on 18 receptions.

While he might not be the top receiver on the team, at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, Ennis is a huge target and greatly outsizes the Duke defensive secondary. So, the cornerbacks and safeties will have to play flawless coverage against him on Saturday.

Kam Robinson, linebacker

On the defensive side of the ball, junior linebacker Kam Robinson has been an absolute star for Virginia this season.

With 64 total tackles (21 solo), he has been unstoppable at the line of scrimmage. Not to mention, his ball-hawk-like tendencies have been at a peak as he has earned two interceptions and one pass deflection, alongside two sacks throughout the year.

No. 18 Virginia and (unranked) Duke are scheduled to kick off the ACC Championship at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec. 6, and the game will be broadcast on ABC.