Pair of Blue Devil stars drastically underrated in On3's latest Top 100 CFB players

Every year, college football fans flock to On3 and other national sites to check out their rankings of the best athletes in the game. Recently, On3 released its list of Top 100 college football players, and the site included two Duke Blue Devils.

Defensive back Terry Moore and offensive lineman Brian Parker II were both listed a little too low on the list for approval from the Blue Devils.

Parker II was listed as the No. 54 overall athlete and Moore was listed at No. 63 in the nation, putting the pair in the back half of the rankings. Yet, the two had incredible seasons for the Blue Devils last year and are projected to only do better in 2025.

And not ranked high enough 👀 pic.twitter.com/IBabBWS5Zf — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) June 9, 2025

Both players were members of the All-ACC second team last season, Parker making the cut for a second season in a row. Parker is also a two-time Academic All-ACC selection and was listed as the No. 9 returning offensive tackle by Pro Football Focus (PFF) ahead of 2025.

Terry Moore college career stats

116 total tackles (67 solo)

7 pass deflections

4 interceptions (83 yards)

3.5 sacks

2 forced fumbles

29 carries (128 rushing yards)

5 receptions (37 yards)

13 kick returns (290 yards)

Moore played on both sides of the ball during his freshman and sophomore seasons, as well as returning kickoffs during his first two years at Duke. However, during his junior season, head coach Manny Diaz had Moore focus entirely on the defensive side of the ball, leading to a drastic improvement for the player's statline.

Brian Parker II 2024 season stats

13 games (13 starts)

515 snaps

9 hurries allowed

1 hit allowed

0 sacks allowed

2.5% pressure rate allowed

0.4% knockdown rate

To put it simply, a Duke quarterback is safe with Parker standing in front of him. During the 2024 season, Parker and the rest of the Blue Devil offensive line allowed a minimal 72 tackles for 234 lost yards, the fourth lowest in the ACC.

"[Parker] provided pass protection for Maalik Murphy to throw for a Duke single-season record 26 touchdowns," the Duke athletics website says.

The Blue Devils, Parker, and Moore are set to kick off their 2025 season on Thursday, Aug. 8, against the Elon Phoenix. The game is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. ET and will be streamed on ESPN+ and ACC Extra.