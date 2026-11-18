After a 21-point loss to Illinois at Cameron Indoor on Tuesday night, Duke is a shocking and disappointing 3-2 through five games.

In a vacuum, losing to Michigan State and Illinois - two Top 10 teams - isn't that big of a deal. Lots of quality teams are going to lose to those two this year.

It's more about how those losses happened. Duke was never a serious threat to win either game. The six-point loss to Michigan State was not as close as the final score indicated, and Illinois blew the doors off in Cameron.

Jon Scheyer and his team have some soul-searching to do in the next week before they face a UConn team in Las Vegas fully capable of humiliating them on a national stage again.

Here are the biggest winners (buckets) and losers (bricks) from Duke's 99-78 loss to Illinois:

Buckets:

Drew Scharnowski

How on earth did Drew Scharnowski only play one minute in the first half? He came out in the second half and provided a legitimate spark for the Blue Devils. And in a game Duke lost by 21, the fact that he was only a -2 in the plus-minus in his 10 minutes kinda says it all, doesn't it?

He's obviously still working himself into game shape after missing a lot of practice time due to a preseason injury, but Scharnowski is a winning player who does all the right things when he's on the court. Scheyer has to get him on the court more than he has.

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje's 2nd half

In the first half, Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje looked totally overwhelmed against Illinois. He had four points on just 1-of-4 shooting from the floor and was a non-factor in the game.

But he started to figure some things out in the second half. He attacked the basket, using his size to his advantage instead of just hanging out around the perimeter. He scored 13 points in the final 20 minutes to finish with a team-high 17 in the loss.

I would like to see Scheyer experiment with more lineups with Boumtje Boumtje as the only big on the floor. That would clear more space for him to do work in the paint and keep him from being mismatched on the defensive end of the floor.

Bricks:

Cayden Boozer

Scheyer is going to have to make a change at point guard. Cayden Boozer has not been good enough, and that's the simple fact of it. He has played well against overmatched opponents, but against the two good teams Duke has faced, Boozer has been a non-factor.

He was held scoreless against Illinois and went 0-for-5 from the field in 15 minutes. He didn't start the second half and didn't play much at all after halftime.

I would expect Caleb Foster to start in his place on Saturday against Washington State.

John Blackwell

Duke has experienced early buyer's remorse on John Blackwell, who was the prized Transfer Portal addition this past offseason. He's (probably) the highest-paid player on the team, but he has been a major net negative through five games.

Blackwell was supposed to be THE guy on this team. He was supposed to be the guy who could get a bucket at any time and put the offense on his back. He's been anything but.

Against Illinois, Blackwell went 2-of-10 from the field and scored in single digits for the third time in five games.

Duke has not seen the return on its major Blackwell investment so far.

Dame Sarr

Remember all the talk about Dame Sarr's sophomore leap? How he had a tremendous offseason and would be one of the best two-way players in the country this season? Where has that Sarr been?

If anything, he looks like he has regressed in year two, and it should be a legitimate question for Scheyer whether he should enter Sebastian Wilkins into the starting lineup in his place.

Sarr was matched up with Andrej Stojakovic in this game and got torched. The Illinois forward scored 46 points - the most ever by an opponent in Cameron Indoor - and Sarr was the primary defender. To compound matters, Sarr had another invisible offensive night, scoring just four points in 19 minutes.

Silly preseason narratives

There were a lot of narratives about this being a historically great Duke squad in the preseason. Some went so far as to compliment the depth by stating that Duke's bench would be a Top 25 team in the country.

At this point, Duke fans might accept this team looking like a Top 25 team, period. Much less just the bench.