The Duke basketball team feels like it’s in freefall.

Sure, it’s only the fifth game of the season, but the Blue Devils have been mostly uncompetitive in two games against major competition, and the alarm bells are going crazy in Durham.

A major reason why Duke has struggled so much is that the team is getting nothing from prized transfer John Blackwell. In the 21-point beatdown by Illinois, he scored seven points on 2-of-10 shooting, missing 6-of-8 attempts from 3-point range, and fouling out with 7:50 left.

The shooting struggles have been a trend for the former Wisconsin Badger since the regular season started, except for a second-half performance against Coastal Carolina.

Yet Duke didn’t bring Blackwell to the program to shoot 5-for-9 against the Chanticleers. He was added to the roster to be an alpha – a leading scorer on a team that needed to replace Cameron Boozer, who filled Cooper Flagg’s shoes seamlessly, and compete for a National Championship.

The fit has been anything but seamless for John Blackwell and Duke.

Is it time to panic about John Blackwell's early-season struggles for Duke?

He looks lost on the court and has no confidence. When he shoots, he hopes the ball goes in, and most of the time it has not been close. His 17-point performance, which was a season high, against Michigan State was not as good a performance as the stats would indicate, making 6-of-16 shots and 4-of-11 from 3-point range.

It’s a player who, in the preseason, looked like he would be an All-American for the Blue Devils after scoring 18 points against Tennessee and 23 points on the road against Kansas with very efficient shooting nights.

Something has to change with the philosophy of how to use John Blackwell going forward from the coaching staff, or a mentality switch is needed from the player himself, because things do not get any easier for Duke in the coming weeks with a matchup against UConn in Las Vegas and traveling to Florida in the ACC vs. SEC Challenge.

John Blackwell had the makings of posting an all-time Duke season after scoring 19.1 points per game at Wisconsin, and he’s off to a very bad start in Durham.