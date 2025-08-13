Zion, Paolo, and who else? Ranking the top ten Duke freshmen of the past fifteen years

Over the past fifteen years, Duke fans have been blessed by an excess of freshman talent. Countless players have starred under the Cameron lights before moving on to the NBA. With so much yearly roster turnover, the years can start to blur together even for dedicated fans. The 2025-26 squad has another loaded rookie class coming in to replace star one-and-dones Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, and Khaman Maluach. But the question remains—with so many studs, who shines brightest?

This list establishes the top ten freshman stars since the 2010-11 season in hopes of commemorating those who have captured the hearts of the Cameron Crazies. The talent pool features several former lottery picks, NBA All-Stars, and even an NBA champion or two that were left off the list.

Honorable mention: Kyrie Irving, 2010-11

The Irving era was upsettingly short as a toe injury limited him to just 11 games, and for that reason, it's impossible to put him any higher on this list. In those games, however, he was nothing short of electrifying. Irving averaged 17.5 points per game on uber-efficient 52.9/46.2/90.1 splits and flashed the elite finishing, pace, and playmaking ability that will one day make him an NBA Hall of Famer. His triumphant return to form in the 2011 NCAA tournament earned him a place on the All-West regional team, which no doubt leaves fans still wondering what could have been were he healthy for an entire season.

10. Justise Winslow, 2014-15

While Winslow didn't put up the same eye-popping numbers as some others on this list, he had an intrinsic impact on winning and the accolades to prove it. One of three rookie stars on Duke's 2015 National Championship squad, Winslow stepped up on the brightest stage with his defensive intensity, hustle, and timely scoring, including a 21-point, 10-rebound effort against Utah in the Sweet 16, and another 19 and nine in the Final Four against Michigan State. Winslow was named to the NCAA All-Tournament Team, NCAA All-Regional team, and All-ACC freshman team in his exceptional year for the Blue Devils.

9. Vernon Carey Jr., 2019-20

There's no other way to put it—Big Vern was a beast. Listed at 6'10" and 270 pounds, his size and strength gave him an instant advantage against most other college bigs. He muscled his way to 17.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game in 31 contests while forming a lethal high-low partnership with point guard Tre Jones. Carey was more than just an interior scorer, however, frequently displaying his ability to attack off the bounce and willingness to shoot the three, knocking down 38.1% of his attempts. That offensive capability saw him named ACC Rookie of the Year and a Second Team All-American. The cancellation of the 2020 NCAA tournament robbed him of the opportunity to add even greater honors to his name.

8. RJ Barrett, 2018-19

Anyone who's ranked above Zion Williamson out of high school figures to be pretty good, and RJ Barrett proved why he was ESPN's top recruit in a stellar freshman season. He averaged a staggering 22.6 points per game, a number that is particularly impressive given that he shared the court with a fellow ball-dominant scorer in Williamson and a lethal shooter in Cam Reddish. In 38 games with the Blue Devils, Barrett showcased a three-level scoring ability that made him the third overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft. He helped lead the Blue Devils to the top overall seed in the 2019 NCAA tournament, during which he was named a member of the All-East regional team. He also received First Team All-American honors and made the All-ACC squad.

7. Jabari Parker, 2013-14

Before Marvin Bagley III and Zion Williamson, there was Jabari Parker. The former No. 2 recruit in the 2013 ESPN 100 lived up to the hype at Duke, averaging 19.1 points and 8.7 rebounds per game for the Blue Devils. Parker's combination of grace and explosiveness made him a matchup nightmare for any opponent. He could blow by anyone and made defenders pay with his smooth jumper if they gave him space. He endeared himself to the Duke faithful forever with a 30-point performance at home against North Carolina and cemented his legacy by being named a First Team All-American and the ACC Rookie of the Year.

6. Tyus Jones, 2014-15

Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, and Tyus Jones. Those are the only three freshmen in the 21st century to win the Most Outstanding Player award in the NCAA Tournament. Jones capped his magical tournament run with a game-high 23 points in the National Championship against Wisconsin, with 19 of them coming in the second half. He averaged 11.8 points and 5.6 assists per game on the year, setting a Duke freshman record 2.86:1 assist-to-turnover ratio along the way. These numbers encapsulate the uncanny poise Jones played with, demonstrating a maturity far beyond his young years. In addition to his tournament glory, he was named to the All-ACC and ACC All-Freshman Teams.

5. Jahlil Okafor, 2014-15

Okafor's teammate Tyus Jones may have been the star of the NCAA tournament, but it was Jahlil Okafor who led the way the entire 2014-15 season. Okafor's huge frame at 6'11 and 270 pounds with nimble feet and acrobatic finishing made him an unstoppable force inside. His knack for maneuvering around defenders close to the basket helped him average 17.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game on 66.4% shooting. Alongside his freshman co-stars Winslow and Jones, he helped lead the Blue Devils to the one seed in the South region. He swept both the ACC Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year awards, becoming the first freshman to ever win the conference's POTY award, en route to being named a First-Team All-American and NCAA champion.

4. Paolo Banchero, 2021-22

From the moment he set foot in Durham, Paolo Banchero was a pro. A true three-level scorer at 6'10" and 250 pounds, Banchero's polished skillset, paired with next-level athleticism and size, meant he was a threat to score from anywhere on the court. He led another freshman-heavy Duke squad to its first Final Four in seven years, averaging 18.8 points per game during that tournament run. He was named to the NCAA All-Tournament team, won Most Outstanding Player of the West Region, and was a Consensus Second Team All-American. He was also named to the All-ACC Team and won the ACC Rookie of the Year award. He slots in just ahead of Okafor as the definitive driving force of a less talented Duke team that he was still able to lead to the Final Four.

3. Marvin Bagley III, 2017-18

Dominant is the only way to describe Marvin Bagley III's time at Duke. At 6'11" and 234 pounds, Bagley III could jump like a guard. He was impossible to keep off the glass, especially on the offensive end, where he routinely soared above defenders for emphatic putback dunks. In his 33 games in Duke threads, he averaged a 20-point double-double, with 21.0 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. For more evidence of his greatness, consider the following stat: he had four 30-point, 15-rebound games. During Coach K's entire tenure, there were only five of those games total. He was just the third player in ACC history to lead the conference in scoring, rebounding, and field goal percentage. The ACC Player and Rookie of the Year, he was named a Consensus First Team All-American and a member of the NCAA All-Midwest Regional Team. His team's gutting loss to Kansas in the Elite Eight and his subsequent struggles in the NBA do nothing to quell his definitive brilliance in Duke blue.



2. Cooper Flagg, 2024-25

Cooper Flagg established himself as the best player in the country at the age of 17. A veritable stat sheet stuffer, Flagg did it all for one of the most loaded Duke squads ever assembled, leading the team in all five major statistical categories. He broke the Duke and ACC freshman scoring records with a 42-point explosion against Pitt on January 11th and never looked back, winning the Wooden Award, Naismith Award, AP Player of the Year, ACC Player of the Year, and ACC Rookie of the Year in what is easily one of the best freshman seasons in the history of college hoops. As the season went on, Flagg just got better and better, noticeably improving his ball handling and three-point shooting. The Consensus First Team All-American averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.2 assists for the Blue Devils, leading them to their second Final Four in four years, and was named to the NCAA All-Tournament team.

1. Zion Williamson, 2018-19

There can only be one player who's the best of them all, and it has to be Zion. The most hyped prospect since LeBron James exceeded all expectations at Duke, where he electrified the country for 33 games, compiling a ridiculous highlight reel along the way. At 6'7" and 285 pounds and blessed with an extraordinary leaping ability, Williamson was like a runaway truck in the lane, where defenders could do nothing but get out of his way. Dominant on both ends, Williamson averaged a whopping 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game on 68% shooting. He swept the same player of the year awards as Flagg, becoming only the third freshman to be named Consensus National Player of the Year, an honor he shares with future Hall of Famers Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis. He was also named ACC tournament MVP, averaging 27 points and 10 rebounds per game and leading Duke to a conference tournament victory. His season ended sooner than he would have liked, in the Elite Eight to Michigan State, but Williamson gave everything in that game, playing 37 minutes and finishing with 24 points and 14 rebounds. His otherworldly statistics, jaw-dropping highlights, and unparalleled resume make him a fitting choice as the best Duke freshman to ever play.