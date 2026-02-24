Video shows Isaiah Evans exemplifying leadership during halftime of Duke-Michigan

When the Duke Blue Devils pulled off the upset against Michigan, it was actually the Wolverines who held a lead at halftime.

As Duke trailed 35-33 heading into the locker room, it would normally be expected that head coach Jon Scheyer would draw up a solution to Michigan's dominant offensive and unflappable defense.

However, in a clip recently released by the team, it looks like Scheyer left the halftime conversation up to his players, and none other than sophomore guard Isaiah Evans took charge.

Isaiah Evans picked apart Michigan's defense

Evans stood at the whiteboard and drew up plays for his teammates, highlighting the fact that the Wolverines were leaving the paint really wide open after screens set by the Blue Devils.

That's something Scheyer re-emphasized as the clock wound down during the second half, but the video clearly highlights the fact that there is a lot of player-based leadership on this team, something that a roster has to have if it wants to make a deep run in March.

Despite just being a sophomore, Evans is one of the more veteran players on Duke's roster, alongside fellow sophomore Patrick Ngongba II and junior Caleb Foster, both of whom are also in the starting lineup.

With freshmen Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer, and Dame Sarr usually rounding out the starting five, the leadership exemplified by Evans during Duke's win over Michigan is going to be crucial for the Blue Devils throughout the rest of the regular season, the ACC Tournament, and March Madness.

In the win, which clinched the No. 1 spot in the national rankings for the Blue Devils, Evans contributed 14 points, including a massive dunk that sent Duke's momentum skyrocketing during the second half.

Unsurprisingly, Cameron Boozer led the team in scoring and rebounding, something that college basketball fans have grown used to seeing this season.

Tonight, the Blue Devils face the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and then host the No. 11 Virginia Cavaliers. Finishing off their regular-season schedule, they'll visit the NC State Wolfpack before seeking revenge against the No. 18 UNC Tar Heels.