Final odds and predictions for No. 1 Duke vs. Notre Dame men's basketball

The Duke Blue Devils are returning to their ACC schedule after upsetting the then-No. 1 Michigan Wolverines and claiming the No. 1 spot for themselves.

Now, Duke will face the unranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish, in what should be an easy win for the Blue Devils, but could be a trap game for head coach Jon Scheyer and his young squad.

Despite trap games over looming overhead, the Vegas oddsmakers are unsurprisingly leaning in favor of the Blue Devils' capturing yet another dominant win, and further cementing themselves as the top team in the nation.

No. 1 Duke Blue Devils vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish final odds

Spread: -18.5 Duke

Money line: -4,000 Duke, +1,400 Notre Dame

Point total: +/-139.5

The Blue Devils are favored to win by nearly 20 points, with the point total being set at just 139.5 points. To put it simply, the game is shaping up to be a complete beatdown in favor of Duke

Odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook and are liable to change at anytime.

Player-specific odds for Duke men's basketball vs. Notre Dame

Cameron Boozer ( DUKE ): +/- 19.5 points, 9.5 rebounds

): +/- 19.5 points, 9.5 rebounds Isaiah Evans ( DUKE ): +/-14.5 points

): +/-14.5 points Patrick Ngongba II ( DUKE ): +/- 10.5 points, 6.5 rebounds

): +/- 10.5 points, 6.5 rebounds Cole Certa ( ND ): +/-16.5 points

): +/-16.5 points Braeden Shrewsberry (ND): +/- 11.5 points

Duke's star freshman Cameron Boozer had a relatively slow night (compared to his normal jaw-dropping double-double performances) when the Blue Devils defeated Michigan, but he is expected to have another phenomenal showing as they take on the Fighting Irish.

Isaiah Evans and Patrick Ngongba II are also expected to score in the double digits, and Ngongba's over-under on rebounds is set at 6.5 boards.

Final score prediction: 78 Duke, 56 Notre Dame