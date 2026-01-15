Duke basketball gets an inspirational postgame visit from legendary NBA brothers

The Duke Blue Devils just put on a clinic as they walloped the California Golden Bears, securing a 71-56 win and improving to 5-0 against ACC opponents.

Cameron Boozer unsurprisingly led the way with 21 points and 13 rebounds, earning the top spot in both columns for the Blue Devils with his double-double performance.

However, one of the most remarkable moments from the game arguably came from off the court and after the final whistles had blown. While celebrating their win, the Blue Devils got a star-studded visit in their locker room: the Curry Brothers.

Steph and Seth Curry are clearly Duke fans

Seth, who played college ball for Duke, and his future Hall of Fame brother, Steph, made the trip from their court-side seats to the locker room to visit the Blue Devils and give them a few words of inspiration for the rest of the season.

"As a former player, us and all of the rest of the brothers are the only ones who know what y'all are going through every day," Seth said. "Stay together and keep rolling."

While Steph isn't a former Blue Devil, playing his college ball for the Davidson Wildcats, he even made sure to chime in with his own words of wisdom.

"I just love watching good basketball, and I love that competitive spirit that y'all have," Steph said while tipping his head in the direction of the court. "Fighting through tough starts and knowing that you always have an opportunity to impose your will on another team."

How are you going to get any more motivated than when a four-time NBA Champion and Olympic gold medalist tells you that you can "impose your will" on opponents?

Even Mr. Curry, Steph and Seth's father, Dell, was in attendance for the game and made his way to the locker room with his legendary sons, donning a hat that simply read "Pops."

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer had his own locker room moment with the team and shared the pride he felt for his players in his post-game press conference, but the hype brought to the Blue Devils by the Currys might be a tough mark for him to match the rest of the season.