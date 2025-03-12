Top 2025 uncommitted prospect on Duke's radar receives chants at opposing program encouraging him to commit there

The top uncommitted prospect in the class of 2025, 5-star power forward Nate Ament, was receiving "we want Nate" chants from Arkansas Razorback fans this weekend during his official visit to Arkansas.

Ament recently released his final five schools and set a commitment date for April 1st. The star prospect will decide between Duke, Arkansas, Louisville, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

Darius Acuff Jr., another 5-star prospect who is committed to Arkansas, was with Ament during his visit, and the crowd got into it trying to help recruit Ament to Fayetteville.

Acuff was introduced at half court during the first media timeout of Arkansas' 93-92 victory at home over Mississippi State on Saturday, and as he was leaving the court, the fans began the "we want Nate" chants.

Arkansas signee Darius Acuff getting introduced at halfcourt during the first media timeout.



Loud "We want Nate!" chants from the student section as Acuff left the court 👀 #WPS pic.twitter.com/LhS20d3cUF — Connor Goodson (@ConnorGoodson) March 8, 2025

Ament is the #4 overall player at the 247sports Composite Rankings for the class of 2025 out of the Highland School in Virginia. He, along with five-star big Koa Peat, are the top two remaining uncommitted prospects in the class of 2025.

Ament has been tied to Duke for a while and has visited Duke three times. He was offered by the Blue Devils' program during his unofficial visit in September of 2023 then took an official visit during Countdown to Craziness earlier this season with his friend, and current Duke commit, Shelton Henderson. Ament was later in Durham for the first edition for the Duke and North Carolina rivalry earlier this season, where the Blue Devils won 87-70.

"They've probably been recruiting me for the longest of the five," Ament said about Duke when he announced his final five schools. "But, you know, it's great to see that, one, they're winning with freshman players, and they're one of the top teams in the nation, not just offensively but defensively, and they're able to do it with a lot of firepower."

Some current Duke commits have also been trying to help recruit Ament to Duke. After Ament posted on Instagram following his official visit to watch Duke/UNC, the Boozer twins commented on his post trying to get him to join them in Durham.

Cameron commented the "bulging eyes" emoji, and Cayden commented "Yk this is the move twin."

Ament has no crystal ball predictions at this time. Early on in his senior season, it looked like Duke was the favorite to land his services, but now it seems his commitment is very up in the air.