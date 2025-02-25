Top uncommitted 2025 prospect includes Duke basketball in final five schools, announces commitment date

The top uncommitted prospect in the 2025 class, five-star forward Nate Ament, has released his final five schools and has included Duke.

The forward is still considering Duke, Louisville, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Arkansas.

Ament talked about his reasoning behind his final five schools on "The Youngins Sports Podcast" presented by Fanstake HQ.

"They've probably been recruiting me for the longest of the five," Ament said on the podcast about Duke. "But, you know, it's great to see that, one, they're winning with freshman players, and they're one of the top teams in the nation, not just offensively but defensively, and they're able to do it with a lot of firepower."

Ament was offered by Duke during his unofficial visit to Durham in September 2023 and took an official visit to Countdown to Craziness this past fall with current Duke commit Shelton Henderson.

The star prospect was also in attendance for Duke's matchup with North Carolina at Cameron Indoor Stadium on February 1st, where the Blue Devils took down the Tar Heels 87-70.

Ament has long been linked to Duke due to his close friendship with Henderson, and it was reported by HS Top Recruits that Ament would be very difficult to pull away from Jon Scheyer and co. after Henderson was committed to the program.

Some Duke commits and current players also tried to voice their opinions for Ament to come to Duke when the star forward posted some pictures on Instagram following his official visit for the Duke/UNC matchup in February.

Both Boozer twins commented on Ament's post, with Cameron using the "bulging eyes" emoji, and Cayden saying "Yk this is the move twin."

Current Blue Devil freshman Isaiah Evans got into the comment section of the post as well.

It was reported by Joe Tipton of On3 that Ament will announce his commitment on April 1st at the McDonald's All-American game at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Duke has already reeled in the #1 ranked 2025 recruiting class per 247sports, with Cameron Boozer (#3 overall), Henderson (#14 overall), Nikolas Khamenia (#15 overall), and Cayden Boozer (#24 overall). Now the Blue Devils look to add one more piece to the already star-studded class.