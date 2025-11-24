Boozer twins ink breaking NIL deal with legendary brand

Cameron and Cayden Boozer, the twin sons of Duke basketball legend Carlos Boozer, came into college basketball not only as two of the best freshmen in the 2025 recruiting class, but also as two of the most popular. As a result, the two earned some pretty high NIL valuations and have now been added to the first group of college basketball stars to sign NIL contracts with Jordan Brand. The brand recently announced its group of 2025 deals, and both Cameron and Cayden were featured. There were four athletes in total, with Syracuse guard Kiyan Anthony, son of Carmelo Anthony, and UConn women's basketball star Sarah Strong joining forces with the Boozer twins.

Cameron came into college as one of the top recruits in the nation and has remained in the conversation to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Given the exposure associated with his last name and the Duke basketball brand itself, it makes sense that his NIL valuation was approximately $2 million, according to On3. Interestingly, however, On3's NIL valuation algorithm has actually shown that Boozer's value has dropped by a whopping $339,000 since November 15th, a rate of 16%.

The announcement of the four college hoops stars joining Jordan Brand was made on November 24th. The Boozer twins and Anthony became the first men's college basketball players to sign contracts with the brand.

“Greatness is about being consistent: showing up and trying to get better every day,” Cameron Boozer said. “Being able to follow in the footsteps of great Jordan athletes who I grew up watching, carrying forward the history and culture of the brand, is special for sure.”

Cam Boozer's current NIL valuation, according to On3, currently sits at $1.8 million, the seventh-highest among college basketball players and No. 35 in On3's NIL Top 100. The 6'9 big man has been nothing short of spectacular throughout his early tenure in Durham, averaging 21.1 points, 9.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game for the 7-0 Blue Devils. Boozer leads Duke in all five major statistical categories.

Cayden is currently averaging 7.4 points and 3.9 assists in 22.1 minutes of action.