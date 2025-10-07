This preseason projection for Duke football is looking rough at the midway point of the season

The Duke football program now sits at the top of the ACC standings after picking up its third straight victory on the road over California. The Blue Devils, along with Virginia, are the only two programs in the ACC to have gotten out to a 3-0 start to conference play. After the bye week, Duke will host No. 13 Georgia Tech on October 18th in what is the most crucial win the Blue Devils need. Even with losses to Illinois and Tulane, Duke is undefeated in conference play and has established itself as a true contender to take home the 2025 ACC Championship. Duke did get out to a rough 1-2 start to begin the campaign, but this preseason projection for the Blue Devils is looking ugly at the midway point of the season.

Duke football's preseason wins Over/Under is looking rough midway through the 2025 season

Duke was brutally disrespected by the betting markets with their total wins Over/Under. According to FanDuel, the Blue Devils' preseason O/U for wins was 6.5, which felt criminally low at the time. Now with four wins over its first six contests, Duke will only need to go 2-4 over the back half of the regular season for the over to hit.

Now, according to FanDuel, the Blue Devils are -425 to win at least seven games and -130 to win at least eight games. Coming off a season where head coach Manny Diaz won 9 games in 2024, mixed with how the Blue Devils only got better on both sides of the ball, it felt pretty wild that the program's preseason Over/Under was only 6.5.

It's fair to say that every game remaining on Duke's slate is winnable. There's a trio of contests that will give the Blue Devils issues, but the good news is that they get to be at home for the majority of them. Aside from the team's next game against Georgia Tech, Duke will have to face Clemson on the road and host No. 19 Virginia. Aside from those three, Duke goes to UConn, goes to North Carolina, and hosts Wake Forest. With the betting markets now favoring Duke to win at least three or four more games, it could be a sign that the Blue Devils may be in store for a special season.