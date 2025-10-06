Duke football's ACC Championship odds skyrocket following third straight victory

The Duke football program is riding a high wave of momentum following its third straight victory on the road over California. Now 4-2 overall and 3-0 in ACC play, the Blue Devils are one of two ACC squads, along with Virginia, that have started conference play out 3-0. As a result, Duke's odds to win the ACC Championship game have skyrocketed, and the Blue Devils bringing the first ACC crown to Durham since 1989 is beginning to look like a real possibility. Every game for the remainder of the slate for Duke is winnable, and it's not out of the question for the program to win out through the rest of its ACC slate and stay atop the ACC standings.

Duke football's ACC Championship odds have skyrocketed after its win over California

After finding itself in a 21-7 deficit in the second quarter, Duke proceeded to score 38 unanswered points to take the victory 45-21. Now, the Blue Devils are in real contention for the ACC title according to the betting markets.

According to FanDuel, the Blue Devils have +1300 odds to win the 2025 ACC Championship game, good for the fourth-best in the conference.

2025 ACC Championship Game Winner odds:

Miami: -210

Georgia Tech: +550

Virginia: +850

Duke: +1300

SMU: +1900

Louisville: +4500

The Blue Devils are finally beginning to find some respect after being cast to the side by the betting markets and insiders all season. Before the season began, Duke was given +3000 odds to win the ACC Championship, the sixth-best in the conference. Last week, after the program's second straight victory, the Blue Devils were slotted at +1400, also the sixth-best. Manny Diaz and his squad are continuing to climb as the wins pile up.

Across Duke's three-game win streak to start its conference slate, it has outscored its three opponents 128-57. The Blue Devils haven't faced off against any of the top talent in the ACC, but they are doing what they need to do to continue to stack victories and keep the season afloat.

Next for the Blue Devils is a home matchup against No. 13 Georgia Tech in what is likely the biggest game of the entire season. Duke will come off the bye week this week and take on the Yellow Jackets on Saturday, October 18th.