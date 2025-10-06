ACC Football Power Rankings: Major movement across the conference following wild weekend

It was a wild weekend around the ACC, as the Duke football program picked up its third consecutive victory on the road over California. The Blue Devils are now one of two squads in the conference that have begun ACC action with a 3-0 record. Now 4-2 overall, Duke is riding high on momentum as it looks to bring the first ACC Championship to Durham since 1989. Virginia, the lone other program with a 3-0 ACC record, just cemented itself as a true contender after taking down Louisville.

Here are the newest ACC Football Power Rankings.

ACC Football Power Rankings: Week 6

1. Miami (5-0, 1-0 ACC)

Miami v Florida State | Jason Clark/GettyImages

Miami took down Florida State on the road 28-22 in a game it controlled the whole way. The clear best team in the ACC moved to No. 2 in this week's Associated Press Poll.

2. Virginia (5-1, 3-0 ACC)

Virginia v Louisville | Andy Lyons/GettyImages

Virginia has come out of nowhere to turn into a serious contender in the ACC. The Hoos took down Louisville 30-27 on the road to move to No. 19 in the AP Poll.

3. Georgia Tech (5-0, 2-0 ACC)

Georgia Tech v Wake Forest | David Jensen/GettyImages

Georgia Tech was on bye this week and moved to No. 13 in the AP Poll. The Yellow Jackets face Virginia Tech at home next.

4. Duke (4-2, 3-0)

Duke v California | Thearon W. Henderson/GettyImages

Duke has now picked up three straight victories to begin ACC play after starting the season 1-2. The Blue Devils scored 38 unanswered points against Cal en route to a 45-21 victory on the road.

5. Florida State (3-2, 0-2 ACC)

Miami v Florida State | Jason Clark/GettyImages

Despite dropping its first two conference games, the Noles are still one of the more talented teams the ACC has to offer. FSU fell to Miami at home 28-22 and dropped to No. 25 in the poll.

6. Pittsburgh (3-2, 1-1 ACC)

Pittsburgh v West Virginia | Brien Aho/GettyImages

Eli Holstein was sent to the bench in favor of Mason Heintschel, and it paid off. Heintschel threw for 323 yards and four touchdowns as the Panthers destroyed Boston College 48-7.

7. SMU (3-2, 1-0 ACC)

SMU v TCU | Ron Jenkins/GettyImages

The Mustangs opened their ACC slate with a 31-18 victory over Syracuse. SMU will face Stanford at home next.

8. Louisville (4-1, 1-1 ACC)

Bowling Green v Louisville | Andy Lyons/GettyImages

Louisville fell at home to Virginia 30-27 to pick up its first in-conference loss. The Cardinals will look to bounce back against Miami on the road next.

9. Clemson (2-3, 1-2 ACC)

Clemson v North Carolina | Alex Halloway/GettyImages

Clemson finally looked like the team everyone was expecting in the preseason, throttling UNC on the road 38-10. The Tigers will look to keep the momentum going against Boston College next.

10. NC State (4-2, 1-2 ACC)

Virginia Tech v NC State | Lance King/GettyImages

NC State took down Campbell 56-10 in an out-of-conference matchup. The Wolfpack stay out of the ACC next week as well, as they will head to No. 16 Notre Dame.

11. California (4-2, 1-1 ACC)

Duke v California | Thearon W. Henderson/GettyImages

Cal dropped one at home to Duke 45-21. The Golden Bears will face North Carolina at home next.

12. Wake Forest (3-2, 1-2 ACC)

Georgia Tech v Wake Forest | David Jensen/GettyImages

Wake took down Virginia Tech 30-23 and moved up in the rankings mainly due to the faults of other teams. The Demon Deacons have SMU at home next.

13. North Carolina (2-3, 0-1 ACC)

North Carolina v UCF | Julio Aguilar/GettyImages

The "Chapel Bill Era" still looks faulty as the Heels were embarrassed at home by Clemson, losing 38-10. UNC has California on the road next.

14. Syracuse (3-3, 1-2 ACC)

Syracuse v Clemson | Katie DeVaney/GettyImages

Syracuse dropped its second straight contest to SMU 31-18. The Orange will look to get back in the win column against Pitt next.

15. Virginia Tech (2-4, 1-1 ACC)

Virginia Tech v NC State | Lance King/GettyImages

VT fell to Wake Forest 30-23 to snap a two-game win streak. The Hokies will take on No. 13 Georgia Tech on the road next.

16. Stanford (2-3, 1-1 ACC)

2025 ACC Football Kickoff | Matt Kelley/GettyImages

Stanford was on bye this week and will kick things back up against SMU on the road next.

17. Boston College (1-4, 0-3 ACC)

Boston College v SMU | Sam Hodde/GettyImages

Boston College has now dropped four straight games, falling 48-7 at Pitt. The Eagles have Clemson at home next.