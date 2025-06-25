This powerful quote from Cooper Flagg's mom put him in the position he's in today

We're just hours away from hearing Duke basketball freshman phenom Cooper Flagg's name called as the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, and this quote from his mother played a huge part in that. After one of the more storied rookie seasons in recent college basketball memory, many people forget that Flagg did all this while he was supposed to be a senior in high school. Flagg didn't even turn 18 years old until December and still managed to be the most dominant player in college hoops in 2024-25.

During his media availability ahead of the 2025 NBA Draft, Flagg revealed a quote that his mother, Kelly Flagg, used to tell him, which influenced his decision to reclassify into the class of 2024.

"A quote my mom likes to say a lot, 'if you're the best player in the gym, then you need to find a new gym.' So, for me it was about, thinking about, what I had left to do in high school and how much that would push me to become a better player. So, for me that decision wasn't too hard...I felt like it was time for me to, kind of, get to a new environment and push myself to higher levels."

Coming out of Montverde Academy (FL), Flagg had already received the hype as a potentially generational prospect early on in his prep school days. The decision by the Maine native and his family to reclassify ultimately paid off, as Flagg put together one of the best freshman seasons ever and is about to be selected with the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Even the legendary Mike Krzyzewski deemed Flagg the best freshman to ever put on a Duke uniform.

As a rookie for the Blue Devils, Flagg led Duke in every major statistical category, averaging 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.4 steals a night on 48.1% shooting from the field and 38.5% shooting from three-point range. He took home AP National Player of the Year, ACC Player of the Year, ACC Rookie of the Year, and was a unanimous First Team All-American.

Viewed as a generational talent, Flagg is just hours away from becoming a Dallas Maverick and beginning his professional career.