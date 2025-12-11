This chart proves the Duke Blue Devils have the best front court in the ACC

The Duke Blue Devils have been one of the most dominant basketball teams in the nation to start the season and have been led by true freshman Cameron Boozer, a dominant forward who was the No. 4 overall prospect in the latest recruiting cycle.

Boozer has undeniably been the best freshman in the country, if not the best player of any age, but he hasn't been alone in his effort to lead the Blue Devils to their 10-0 start.

Alongside Boozer in the front court has been sophomore center Patrick Ngongba II, who leads the blocks with 1.6 per game.

While Boozer and Ngongba's stats speak for themselves, this chart comparing defensive and offensive ratings of the best players in the country shows just how dominant the Duke front-court duo has been so far this season.

This graph shows the top college basketball players in terms of per-possession offensive value (X axis) and defensive value (Y axis), according to BPR

Ngongba and Boozer are a monster on both ends

Not only does the chart show just how far removed Cameron Boozer is from nearly everybody else in all of college basketball, but it also highlights how dominant Ngongba has been on the defensive end of the court, while contributing 11.9 points and 2.3 assists per game.

In fact, even Ngongba is a measurable distance ahead of the two stars on the roster of Duke's rival, the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Cam Boozer is in his own world but this is the real convo.



Best ACC frontcourt duo resides in Durham.

Ngongba and Boozer combine to make the most dominant front court in the ACC, leagues beyond the Tar Heels and miles past the rest of the conference. In fact, the duo might just be the most dominant front court in the entire country, according to this chart.

The Blue Devils have already racked up four top-25 wins for their resume and still have the No. 16 Texas Tech Red Raiders on the horizon. Simply put, with just three weeks until ACC play tips off, Duke is primed to cement themselves as one of the top teams in the nation.