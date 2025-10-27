Duke freshman is talk of college basketball world after electric debut vs. Tennessee

The Duke Blue Devils have officially started the year with two wins in exhibition games, including an incredible comeback victory over the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers on Sunday.

A big part of those two wins was none other than true freshman forward Cameron Boozer, who was the highest-rated five-star prospect in Duke's No. 1 class of 2025 recruits.

Against the Vols, Boozer went off. The young star racked up a jaw-dropping double-double with 24 points and 23 rebounds, alongside six assists, two blocks, and a steal.

At halftime, the Blue Devils trailed 43-37, but when all was said and done, head coach Jon Scheyer and his squad had secured an 83-76 victory over Tennessee.

Duke already in prime shape before season tips off

These exhibition games don't count for anything. They don't go toward a team's overall record, and they don't affect the preseason rankings. However, they are a good litmus test for just how ready teams are for the actual season.

With the win over Tennessee and a dominant victory over the UCF Knights, the Blue Devils look like they could take on the best teams in the country (keep in mind that only five teams are ranked ahead of Duke in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll).

Duke freshman Cameron Boozer led Duke in points, rebounds, and assists in a W against Tennessee 😳



▪️24 PTS

▪️23 REBS

▪️7-20 FG

▪️9-11 FT

▪️6 AST

▪️39 MINS pic.twitter.com/O2DrBccDcH — B/R Hoops (@brhoops) October 27, 2025

Boozer was one of three Blue Devils to score in the double digits against Tennessee, joined by Isaiah Evans and Patrick Ngongba II. Against UCF, Boozer and Evans scored in double digits as well, joined by fellow freshman Nikolas Khamenia.

To kick off the regular season, No. 6 Duke will take on the unranked Texas Longhorns at 8:45 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 4, and the game will be aired on ESPN.