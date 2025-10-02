The outcome of this ACC game this weekend could pay major dividends for Duke football

The Duke football program is now 3-2 overall and 2-0 in conference play after picking up its second straight victory over Syracuse on the road, 38-3. The Blue Devils are riding a ton of momentum into their next matchup at California, and this particular ACC game this weekend could pay major dividends for the Blue Devils down the road. Duke is one of three ACC programs that have started ACC play at 2-0, and although any at-large College Football Playoff hopes for the program are now out the window, bringing the first ACC Championship to Durham since 1989 remains a real possibility. The Blue Devils must take down the Golden Bears this weekend, but Louisville vs. Virginia is also a big game for Duke.

Louisville vs. Virginia could have major effects on Duke football's season

In what is likely the game of the week out of the ACC, Louisville will host No. 24 Virginia. Although the contest obviously doesn't directly involve Duke, the outcome could be huge for Duke's season. The Cavaliers are one of the other two ACC programs that have begun conference play at 2-0, and Louisville is viewed as one of the top teams the conference has to offer. Regardless of the outcome, if the Blue Devils can secure a win this weekend, one of the Cavaliers or Cardinals losing a conference game early could boost Duke to the top of the conference standings.

Duke would move to 3-0 in conference play with a win. If Virginia loses, the Hoos will drop to 2-1 in ACC play, and Louisville will move to 2-0. With that result, the Blue Devils would find themselves at the very top of the conference standings. The lone other 2-0 squad is No. 17 Georgia Tech, which is on bye this week.

The result of this contest matters more than it might seem because Duke has one of the lighter conference slates of any team in the ACC. The Blue Devils will face just two teams ranked in the top seven of the ACC Preseason Media Poll: vs. the Yellow Jackets and at Clemson. With there being a real possibility Duke wins out for the rest of the season, Virginia tacking on a conference loss early could be a major advantage for the Blue Devils.