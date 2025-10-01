Everything to know before Duke at California: How to watch and critical updates

The Duke football program is riding a wave of momentum after picking up its second straight win, 38-3 over Syracuse. Now 3-2 overall and 2-0 in conference play, the first College Football Playoff appearance in program history is still in the cards with how wide open the ACC appears to be. The rest of Duke's conference slate is fairly light, and there's legitimate hope that the program can win out for the remainder of the season and earn a spot in the ACC Championship game. The Blue Devils now look ahead to their next matchup, a road contest against a feisty California squad. Here's everything you need to know before Duke takes on the Golden Bears.

When is Duke vs. California?

Duke will face California on Saturday, October 4th at 10:30 pm EST. The matchup will be played at California Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, CA.

Who are the announcers for Duke vs. California?

The announcers for Duke at California will be Dave Flemming and Brock Osweiler. You can watch the game on ESPN, ESPN+, YouTube TV, and Fubo TV.

What is the series history between Duke and California?

This weekend will mark the third matchup between Duke and California, and the first since 1963. The Blue Devils are 1-0-1 all-time against the Golden Bears, winning 21-7 in Durham on October 13th, 1962, and tying 22-22 on the road on October 12th, 1963.

What are the current betting odds for Duke vs. California?

According to FanDuel, Duke is a 2.5-point favorite (-122) and California is a 1.5-point underdog (+100). Duke's moneyline is set at -146, and California's is at +122. The total points Over/Under for the matchup is currently 56.5.

What is the weather forecast for Duke vs. California?

It will be a cool night, with forecasts calling for clear skies at 63º at kickoff.

The Blue Devils are in pole position to get out to a 3-0 start against the Golden Bears on the road. Darian Mensah and the rest of the offense have found their footing, and this Duke squad looks like a team to be reckoned with in the ACC. Make sure to tune in this weekend.