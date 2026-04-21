The latest John Blackwell update has Duke fans ready to celebrate

John Blackwell is going to be a Duke Blue Devil.

It's only a matter of time.

The latest update makes that clearer than ever.

On the heels of numerous predictions pouring in since Monday night of the Wisconsin guard to commit to Duke, another signal has emerged that he's not even going to leave Durham from his visit.

Blackwell arrived at Duke for his official visit on Monday. He recently visited UCLA, and plans were that he would leave from here and head to Louisville to visit the Cardinals. Those plans have since changed:

Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell will no longer visit Louisville this week, a source tells @247Sports. https://t.co/0u12O1A8MV — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) April 21, 2026

John Blackwell cancelling his Louisville visit signals a Duke commitment is imminent

Blackwell to Duke is now imminent. Who knows when it will become official, but it seems unlikely that he's going to stick with his original commitment timeline of May 8th.

From the moment he entered the Transfer Portal, Blackwell became one of the top targets for Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils. Duke had good guard play last season; Blackwell can elevate it to great.

He was a 19 points per game scorer for the Badgers and brings a 39% three-point shot with him. Adding a difference-maker in the backcourt was a major priority for Scheyer, and he never blinked in his pursuit of Blackwell despite the smoke surrounding other schools.

When Blackwell entered the portal, Duke and Illinois were seen as the immediate favorites. Others, such as Arizona, Alabama, Louisville, and UCLA, emerged as potential suitors, but Duke remained the constant.

This would be a major portal win for Duke and will officially make good on what Scheyer said about being more aggressive in the Transfer Portal this offseason. Duke already landed a talented frontcourt option in Belmont's Drew Scharnowski, and with Blackwell's pending addition, Duke may still not be done with other talented options being linked to Durham.