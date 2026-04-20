Frontcourt search may not be over for Duke with 3 portal targets still in play

While it has been relatively quiet in Durham, things seem to be picking up quickly. John Blackwell is on campus today to visit the Blue Devils, and Duke has received positive news regarding its frontcourt on back-to-back days.

On Sunday, Jon Scheyer secured a commitment from Belmont forward Drew Scharnowski, adding depth to the frontcourt. On Monday, the Blue Devils received more good news when Patrick Ngongba II announced his return for his junior season. With 5-star Cameron Williams set to join Duke, the frontcourt is beginning to take shape. However, Scheyer might not be done addressing that area of the roster.

Frontcourt not finished? 3 more names on Duke's radar

1. Allen Graves, PF, Santa Clara

Graves might be the best player available in the portal, as reflected in Evan Miyakawa's portal rankings. Even though he is an elite talent, there is a risk that comes with him. He is currently ranked No. 24 on Tankathon's big board and has not been updated since Ngongba announced his return, which would likely move him up a spot.

Duke went down a similar path last year, securing a commitment from Cedric Coward before he ultimately kept his name in the NBA Draft, going No. 11 overall to the Memphis Grizzlies. Graves' situation feels awfully similar, but that shouldn't scare the Blue Devils away, and it doesn't seem like it has, as Duke has been linked to Graves for some time.

Graves averaged 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds per game last season, while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc, which would give Duke a true stretch-four option in the frontcourt. His ability to stretch the floor while being a force inside would add an immediate new dimension to the Blue Devils' roster. If he were to land in Durham, Graves would step in as the starter at the four spot, giving Duke arguably the best frontcourt in the country.

2. Milan Momcilovic, PF, Iowa State

The only better shooting forward available in the portal than Graves might be Milan Momcilovic. While he is not quite the NBA prospect Graves is, sitting at No. 51 on Tankathon's big board, he is a lethal shooter from the forward spot. Last season at Iowa State, he averaged 16.9 points while shooting a ridiculous 48.7% from three on 7.5 attempts per game.

Similar to Graves, Momcilovic would slide into the starting role at the four spot alongside Patrick Ngongba II. However, he would bring a much different skill set in comparison. Momcilovic is the far superior shooter, but his defensive impact is not on the same level as Graves. The decision between the two may ultimately be out of Scheyer's hands, depending on what each player decides is best for their future. Landing either one would be a massive addition for the Blue Devils.

3. Paulius Murauskas, PF, Saint Mary's

Murauskas might be the name least linked to Duke on this list, but he is another intriguing option that Duke has reportedly made contact with. The 6'8" forward averaged 18.4 points and 7.6 rebounds last season, but he is not nearly the shooter the other two on this list are, shooting 33.3% from deep on only 3.3 attempts per game.

While the shooting numbers aren't anything to write home about, he did show improvement from his sophomore season to this year, suggesting he could continue to grow as a shooter moving forward. He may not be the sniper from deep that Momcilovic is or the two-way prototype Graves would be, but he provides a unique skill set that could still be valuable for Duke.