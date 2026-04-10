Duke battling Big Ten power for elite Wisconsin transfer guard John Blackwell

It's shaping up to be a two-horse race for Wisconsin transfer guard John Blackwell, one of the top players available in the portal. And it could come down to a head vs. heart decision.

According to 247's Travis Branham, it's Duke against Illinois in a head-to-head battle for Blackwell:

More than 1,900 players have entered the transfer portal.@TravisBranham_ provides an update on some of the hottest names and top prospects — including Flory Bidunga, Aiden Sherrell, John Blackwell and others ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/SMDxnmbaMi — 247Sports (@247Sports) April 10, 2026

As Branham mentions, Duke could be in the market for a scoring guard in the backcourt with the likelihood of Isaiah Evans entering the NBA Draft. Blackwell averaged 19.1 points per game for the Badgers this season while knocking down 38.9% of his three-point attempts.

It's Duke vs. Illinois for coveted Wisconsin transfer guard John Blackwell

Blackwell would be an excellent fit for Duke, regardless of Evans' decision. Evans is tall enough that he could easily play up a position to the three, and Blackwell could play the two next to Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer, or 5-star freshman Deron Rippey Jr.

Scheyer will have to beat out Blackwell's family connection that could draw him to the Illini. His father, Glynn Blackwell, played for Illinois from 1984-88 and was a team captain on the 87-88 Illini. That pull could lead Blackwell to Champaign.

Illinois has an obvious hole in the backcourt with Keaton Wagler likely headed to the NBA and Kylan Boswell out of eligibility. Brad Underwood can sell a high-level program after leading his team to the Final Four this past season.

Scheyer knows the value of veteran guards, and that could be the difference in Duke breaking through in March Madness and avoiding the kind of devastating NCAA Tournament meltdowns that have knocked the Blue Devils out of the last two NCAA Tournaments.

Blackwell is a three-level scorer, capable of getting to the rim and getting a bucket, hitting from mid-range, or knocking down threes. That kind of guy could pay major dividends for Duke, especially one who is a senior heading into his final season of eligibility.

Blackwell won't come cheap, and Illinois has an inherent advantage, but Scheyer has proven to be one of the elite recruiters in the country. He'll look to prove it again here.