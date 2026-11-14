5 harrowing observations as Duke football comes up short at Miami

Duke kept the game competitive into the fourth quarter, but just didn't have enough to overcome a more talented Miami team on the road on Saturday afternoon.

A Nate Sheppard touchdown late in the third quarter brought Duke to within five, but Miami took over in the fourth quarter with back-to-back touchdown drives to push the lead to 36-17 and put the game to bed.

It's a difficult loss to swallow with Darian Mensah on the other sideline, but not that surprising against a Hurricanes team that is among the best in college football this season.

Here are our observations from the Duke loss:

1. Nate Sheppard made another strong Heisman Trophy case even in a losing effort

Duke's loss will drop Sheppard further in the Heisman discussion, but it shouldn't. On the national stage, the Duke star RB was every bit the superstar he's been all season.

He was the entire offense for the Blue Devils, leading them in rushing and receiving once again. He turned 28 touches into 224 total yards with two touchdowns. He ran the ball for 131 yards on 16 attempts, while adding 12 receptions for 93 yards. He was the best player on the field all day long:

Miami's defense is elite, and even with Sheppard at the top of the gameplan and circled in red a dozen times, it didn't matter. Because Sheppard isn't stoppable.

Hopefully, Heisman voters took notice, though we know they surely didn't.

2. The difference in QB play was jarring

We all knew that Duke downgraded at QB, going from Mensah to San Jose State transfer Walker Eget. And while Eget has been serviceable all season long, Duke needed a lot more from him to have a chance at pulling off the upset in Coral Gables.

The stat lines tell it all:

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Eget: 26-of-42, 195 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT

Mensah: 30-of-41, 282 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT

Eget has been good enough to get Duke to a 7-3 mark, but he's also the reason they are a step below the true contenders in the ACC.

3. Duke's defense couldn't find answers for the Darian Mensah-Cooper Barkate connection

You don't have to tell anyone at Duke how devastating the Darian Mensah-Cooper Barkate connection can be. We all saw it firsthand last season in Durham, with Mensah one of the most prolific QBs in the country and Barkate as Duke's leading receiver.

Barkate put up eight receptions for 134 yards in the Miami win to lead the Hurricanes. Duke had no real answer for him.

4. Duke's receivers didn't threaten the Miami DBs enough

It's hard to be a balanced offense when your running back is your leading receiver. That's been a year-long issue for Duke. Part of that is on Eget, but part of it is just on the receivers not stressing defensive backs enough down the field.

Jonah Burton has been pretty consistent, but the other two transfers - Javen Nicholas and Jared Richardson - haven't made the difference they were brought in to make.

Eget finished with 195 yards on 42 pass attempts, a 4.64 yards per pass average. That's just not good enough to win this kind of game.

5. Miami neutralized the Duke pass rush

Credit to Miami for a gameplan that included a lot of quick passes to get the ball out of Mensah's hands and prevent Duke's pass rush from making a difference.

Duke's front has wreaked havoc on opposing offenses all year long, but they didn't get much pressure on Mensah. They finished with zero sacks on the day while Miami's offense put up over 500 yards of offense.

Manny Diaz will be disappointed with the performance overall, but sometimes you just have to tip your cap to a better football team.