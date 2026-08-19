Duke star RB Nate Sheppard was just handed extra motivation ahead of the 2026 season

Nate Sheppard was a revelation for Duke at running back last season. As a true freshman, Sheppard became the bellcow in the Blue Devils' backfield, rushing for 1132 yards and 11 touchdowns on an eye-popping 5.7 yards-per-carry average.

Sheppard put up those numbers despite only receiving 15 carries through the first three games of the season.

Manny Diaz's decision to make Sheppard the focal point of the offense down the stretch changed Duke's fortunes. Duke was 5-5 heading into the final two weeks of the regular season before reeling off four straight wins, including a win over Virginia in the ACC Championship Game and Arizona State in the Sun Bowl. It's not a coincidence that that four-game stretch was the only four games of the season in which Sheppard received 20+ carries in each game.

Diaz hasn't forgotten that, and with Darian Mensah gone and uncertainty at quarterback, the Blue Devils are going to transition into more of a power-running team with Sheppard the focal point. He could be in line for a monster sophomore season.

But for some reason, the rising second-year standout is still flying under the radar nationally.

12 ACC running backs made the preseason Doak Walker Award watchlist. Somehow, Sheppard was not one of them. That didn't go unnoticed by the Duke star:

Insane oversight by Doak Walker Award is added fuel to Nate Sheppard's fire

Sheppard might be miffed by the oversight, but Diaz and OC Jonathan Brewer are probably elated about it internally. This will just serve as extra motivation for Sheppard, who will come into the season pissed off at being overlooked.

It's admittedly an embarrassing oversight by the Doak Walker committee, but it's par for the course nationally. Sheppard wasn't a preseason All-ACC pick at RB, either. He's somehow flying under the radar heading into his sophomore season despite being one of the league's biggest breakout stars as a freshman a year ago.

Sheppard finished 2nd in the ACC in rushing yards last season behind only Miami's Mark Fletcher. But he's not one of the 12 running backs in the ACC named to this watch list? Give me a break.

The disrespect shown to Sheppard in the preseason is good news for Duke. It's giving him added motivation to show everyone who he is this fall. He's one of the best running backs in the country, not just the ACC. He proved that time and time again as a freshman, and his game should continue to evolve into his sophomore season.

Opposing defensive coordinators will have to suffer the consequences of the national doubt. Sheppard is going to make it all look silly when the pads are on and the games get started.