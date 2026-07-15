The ACC is changing the rules in response to Duke's stunning 2025 championship

Duke was the beneficiary of the ACC's strange tiebreaking scenarios last year. Despite going 7-5 overall, the Blue Devils were one of five teams tied with identical 6-2 conference records, alongside Miami, Pitt, SMU, and Georgia Tech.

The tiebreaker went Duke's way, and the Blue Devils faced off with Virginia in the ACC Championship Game, and very nearly kept the ACC out of the College Football Playoff as a result.

Duke took down Virginia 27-20 in overtime to capture the program's first outright ACC Championship since 1962. That knocked the Cavaliers out of the playoff picture, and with five losses, the Blue Devils were not among the five highest-ranked conference champions.

The doomsday scenario for the ACC was avoided, however, with Miami controversially jumping Notre Dame in the final playoff rankings to get into the 12-team field. The Hurricanes then went on a run and fell agonizingly short against Indiana in the National Championship Game.

But the ACC was close to getting left out in the cold. They have taken steps this offseason to make sure that doesn't happen again:

Team success ranking from Sports Source Analytics will play a role in the ACC tiebreaker category if it gets to a certain point. The College Football Playoff uses that. Body of work matters, which means non-con results factor in.



Basically, if head-to-head doesn't solve it,… — Andy Bitter (@AndyBitterVT) July 15, 2026

Duke's ACC Championship forced the conference to make a big rule change

That banner will hang forever in Durham, but it's hard to blame the ACC for making this move. If the rule were in place last year, Miami would have taken Duke's spot in the conference title game, which would have guaranteed the league a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Last season would certainly be remembered differently for Duke fans if it weren't for the postseason run. The Blue Devils finished the regular season at just 7-5, which included out-of-conference losses to Tulane and UConn.

But Manny Diaz got Duke to play their best football when it mattered the most. After going 5-5 through 10 games, the Blue Devils won their last four games, including knocking off Virginia to capture the ACC crown (a team Duke lost to in November at home) and a thrilling Sun Bowl victory over Arizona State to put a bow on the campaign.

Diaz was rewarded with a contract extension this offseason for his efforts, something that would have probably been unlikely if it weren't for the surprising ACC Championship.

If Diaz wants to get Duke back in a position to win the ACC, they'll have to avoid poor out-of-conference performances and being stuck in a multi-team tiebreaker like that again.

The ACC is refusing to put itself in the same precarious position again.