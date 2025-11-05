Duke fans will absolutely lose it at the latest ACC Football Championship odds

The Duke football program is coming off a massive 46-45 victory on the road against Clemson, and it may be even more pivotal than Duke fans originally thought. After the victory, the Blue Devils are now the new betting favorite to win the ACC Championship, a feat that would mark the first ACC crown for Duke football since 1989, and the program's first College Football Playoff berth in history. It looks like this victory over the Tigers completely changes the outlook of the season for Manny Diaz and his squad to a way higher extent than what was originally anticipated.

Duke football now the betting favorite to win the 2025 ACC Championship Game

After the win over Clemson, Duke is now the favorite to win the ACC crown. According to FanDuel, the Blue Devils are the favorites at +240.

ACC Football Championship Game Winner odds per FanDuel

Duke: +240

Georgia Tech: +320

Louisville: +360

Virginia: +380

SMU: +1100

Pittsburgh: +1500

Duke entered the season with +3000 odds to win the conference championship game.

Now, although it feels a little wild to see Duke as the betting favorite midway through the season to win its conference in football, it actually makes a ton of sense. The Blue Devils are one of five one-loss teams in the ACC, and only Virginia remains unbeaten in conference play. Duke's remaining schedule is one of the lightest in the ACC, as three of the four remaining squads it will face are UConn, North Carolina, and Wake Forest. The fourth: a home game against Virginia in what could potentially be for a spot in the ACC Championship.

Georgia Tech losing to NC State this past weekend completely shakes things up for the conference. What's potentially the craziest part about all this is that the ACC currently boasts four ranked teams. None of them is Duke, yet the Blue Devils are now the betting favorites to win the conference crown.

Obviously, Duke has to do its job and win the rest of its games, but it couldn't have been expected by many that Diaz's squad would be the odds-on favorites to win the conference at this point. Nonetheless, Duke is in a position to make 2025 a special campaign.