CBB analyst makes eye-opening comparison for new Duke commit Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje

Keeping any sort of lid on the excitement and hype for Duke's newest commitment, 16-year-old Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje from FC Barcelona, is becoming impossible.

One day after Rivals recruiting expert Jamie Shaw emphatically exclaimed that Boumtje Boumtje would have been the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2027 class had he not reclassified, The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman took it a step forward.

Talking about the commitment on Friday, Goodman provided even more reason for Duke fans to be ecstatic, revealing the comparison a scout he spoke with made for the new Blue Devils center:

"I had somebody compare him, not size-wise, bulk-wise, but skill-wise to Karl-Anthony Towns," Goodman said. "That type, right? Skilled, can pass, can shoot. It's just gonna take some time for him, and that's where Duke felt, if we're gonna get him for two years, he could be a star in year two, and he could even be by the time February hits, he could be the starter, actually, at the four. ...They love this kid's length, skill, and the development part of it for him and what he can become."

Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje given comparison to former No. 1 overall pick Karl-Anthony Towns

That's obviously a lofty comparison for Boumtje Boumtje to live up to, but it's not difficult to see the vision when you turn on the tape.

He's a highly skilled big man, particularly for his age. He'll play his entire freshman season of college at just 17-years-old and won't even be eligible for the NBA Draft until 2028. He may be a bit of a project, but he's likely going to be able to play some minutes for Duke right away next season.

The upside is enormous, however, and the real dividends will likely pay off during the 2027-28 season when he's an emerging sophomore and likely ready to take over the starting five spot from Patrick Ngongba.