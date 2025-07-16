Ranking each Duke rookie through the first week of NBA Summer League

It has been just over a week since former Duke Blue Devils took the court for the first time in the NBA, playing in the Summer League to show that they deserve to be where they are.

All five players from Duke's starting lineup were selected during the 2025 NBA Draft, here is how they have stacked up against one another in their first-ever games at the next level:

Sion James started in the first two games of the Charlotte Hornets' summer schedule. Unfortunately, he averaged just 5.5 points and 3.0 assists per game, finding himself on the bench for game No. 3 with reported "hip soreness."

While James surprised some people with his rebounding abilities, earning 3.5 boards per game, it wasn't enough to rank him any higher than No. 5 on this list.

2 games

5.5 points per game

3.5 rebounds per game

3.0 assists per game

0.5 steals per game

0.5 blocks per game

Big man Khaman Maluach was Duke's third player to hear his name called during the 2025 NBA Draft, going 10th overall to the Houston Rockets before getting traded to the Phoenix Suns. His Summer League performance has left Suns fans wanting more, but it hasn't been a call for concern quite yet.

Over two games, Maluach averaged 11 points, which was relatively impressive for a big man. His defensive presence was even more noteworthy as he averaged five total rebounds, one steal, and one block per appearance.

2 games

11.0 PPG

5.0 RPG

0.5 APG

1.0 SPG

1.0 BPG

After a slow start in the first game of Charlotte's Summer League season, Kon Knueppel rode the bench in the second matchup. Then, he exploded onto the scene during Game 3.

Knueppel found his stride in the Hornets' games against the Dallas Mavericks, earning 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block. With the impressive second performance, his statline blossomed, and fans are seeing just why Charlotte drafted him fourth overall.

2 games

10.5 PPG

5.5 RPG

4.5 APG

1.0 SPG

0.5 BPG

Tyrese Proctor was the final Blue Devil to hear his name called during the Draft when the Cleveland Cavaliers selected him 49th overall. Now, he is making every franchise in the league regret not drafting him earlier.

Starting in all three of Cleveland's Summer League games so far, Proctor has averaged an impressive 11.3 points, 3.7 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. The smaller-sized guard even earned a block while facing the Milwaukee Bucks.

3 games

11.3 PPG

3.0 RPG

3.7 APG

1.3 SPG

0.3 BPG

Surprised by No. 1 on this list? You shouldn't be. Despite a game that he categorized as underwhelming for himself, Cooper Flagg has already shown that he deserved to be the No. 1 overall draft pick.

Over the two games he played before the Dallas Mavericks decided to rest him for the remainder of the summer, Flagg earned 20.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks per game as he introduced the NBA to the Cooper Flagg Show.