Kon Knueppel shines in NBA Summer League, Sion James sidelined with injury

The 2025 NBA Summer League has featured some of the best Duke Blue Devils from the past few seasons.

Cooper Flagg put on a good enough performance over two games to earn himself some rest over the remainder of the year, Tyrese Proctor is finding his footing, and Khaman Maluach has introduced the league to his big-man presence in the paint.

Two former Blue Devils still get to call each other teammates after Kon Knueppel and Sion James were both selected by the Charlotte Hornets in this year's NBA Draft.

After a rocky first two games for both Duke stars, Knueppel finally found his shot for the Hornets' third win of the summer. Devastatingly, James has already been sidelined with an injury.

Kon Knueppel shoots lights out versus Mavs

Knueppel scored just five points in his NBA Summer League debut when the Hornets faced the Utah Jazz. Then, Charlotte's Summer League coach Chris Jent, an assistant for the Hornets in the regular season, decided not to play Knueppel in the second game of the summer.

The former Duke guard needed to bounce back, and he did so in a big way. Knueppel earned a double-double for the Hornets as he led the team to its victory over the Dallas Mavericks, with Flagg watching from the sidelines.

Knueppel racked up 16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block to help improve Charlotte's record to 3-0.

Sion James sidelined with hip injury

Unlike Knueppel, James played in the first two games of Charlotte's summer schedule. However, the guard struggled from the field, scoring just eight points against the Jazz and only three points against the Philadelphia 76ers.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS INJURY REPORT 🤕



AVAILABLE: Kon Knueppel



OUT: Sion James (Left Hip Soreness), Liam McNeeley (Right Achilles Tendinopathy)



🆚 Dallas Mavericks pic.twitter.com/YxTdumZApo — r/CharlotteHornets on Reddit (@HornetsReddit) July 14, 2025

Just before the Hornets' game against the Mavs, it was reported that James would be sidelined with hip soreness and would not appear in the third game of the summer.

Up next, Knueppel, James, and the rest of the Charlotte Summer League roster will play on Thursday, July 17, against the San Antonio Spurs. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN.