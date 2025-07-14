Tyrese Proctor is showing the NBA what Blue Devils have always known

Tyrese Proctor was a rare breed of Blue Devil basketball players. The guard actually stuck around in Durham for three years and was a leader throughout his entire tenure at Duke.

Proctor never quite reached the caliber that one-and-done stars like Cooper Flagg and Zion Williamson did, but he was a star for the Duke Blue Devils in his own regard. Now, he's showing the NBA exactly why the Cameron Crazies loved him so much.

Since being selected 49th overall in the 2025 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Proctor has played in three NBA Summer League games, averaging 11.3 points per appearance.

Most recently, Proctor started in the Cavs' game against the Miami Heat, and while he scored the fewest points so far this season, he continued to prove to the NBA that he is more than just a shooter.

Tyrese Proctor vs. Miami Heat

8 points

5 assists

3 rebounds

1 steal

With two defensive rebounds and a steal, Proctor helped to minimize the offensive opportunities and second chances that the Heat had. Yes, he only scored eight points on the offensive end of the court, but he also contributed five assists.

While Proctor was on the court, Cleveland was +19 as the Cavaliers flew to a 20-point victory over Miami, improving to 2-1 so far this season.

Tyrese Proctor NBA Summer League stats

vs. Milwaukee Bucks

12 points

5 rebounds

4 assists

1 steal

1 block

In his second-ever Summer League game, Proctor produced double-digit points for a second time, contributing 12 points to the Cavs' 93-point total. Cleveland defeated the Milwaukee Bucks by 10 points, and once again, the team was in the positive while Proctor was on the court.

vs. Indiana Pacers

14 points

2 assists

2 steals

1 rebound

During his NBA Summer League debut, Proctor racked up an impressive 14 points, as well as contributing two assists and an offensive rebound. On the other end of the court, he snagged a steal in the Cavaliers' one-point loss to the Indiana Pacers.