Predicting Duke basketball's 2025-26 starting five after closing of transfer portal

The NCAA transfer portal has officially closed and despite over 1,000 players entering it since it opened on March 24th, the Duke basketball program didn't lose a singe player to the portal.

However, with the entire starting five from 2024-25 on the way out, the Blue Devils' rotation next season will look much different. Tyrese Proctor, Kon Knueppel, and Cooper Flagg have all declared for the 2025 NBA Draft, and Khaman Maluach is a consensus top-ten pick and is expected to declare.

So after the closure of the transfer portal, let's make an updated projection at the 2025-26 Blue Devils starting five.

PG - Caleb Foster - Junior

Foster announced his return for a junior campaign in Durham after a fairly disappointing sophomore season. The guard came into 2024-25 as a starter and was seen as one of the top breakout candidates throughout college basketball, but things didn't go to plan. Foster was eventually sent to the bench in favor of Sion James and practically fizzled out of the rotation completely for a good chunk of the regular season's second half. However, he climbed back into things in the postseason and gave Duke really solid minutes in the NCAA Tournament. The Harrisburg, NC native averaged 4.9 points and 1.4 assists as a sophomore and has a second chance to break out onto the scene next season.

SG - Isaiah Evans - Sophomore

The sharpshooter announced his official return to Duke yesterday, and that seemed like the most likely scenario after the portal closed and Evans had not entered it. Evans had one of the most intriguing decisions to make of any Blue Devil this offseason, as he had a chance to be drafted this summer if he declared and also would've had lots of portal interest. Ultimately, Evans decided to come back to Duke and will have a highly elevated role in 2025-26. This past season, Evans was purely a 3-and-D guy. 81% of Evans' field goal attempts and 78% of his makes this past season were from beyond the arc. He averaged 6.8 points on 41.6% shooting from three in 13.7 minutes a night last season, establishing himself as one of the best shooters in the nation. With extended minutes in 2025-26, the 6'6 wing has a chance to skyrocket his 2026 NBA Draft stock and be one of the best scorers in the ACC.

SF - Nikolas Khamenia - Freshman

The small forward position for Duke next season will not be one with a lot of depth after five-star Shelton Henderson decommitted from the program. Maliq Brown could probably play the three, but Khamenia seems like the only option right now. The incoming five-star recruit is an excellent passer and also has a strong three-point shot. Khamenia was a member of the 2025 USA Nike Hoop Summit team and was also a McDonald's All-American. As a high school senior at Harvard Westlake (CA), Khamenia averaged 18 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 7.6 assists per game. The 6'8 wing will be a huge offensive threat for the Blue Devils next season.

PF - Cameron Boozer - Freshman

Both of former Duke basketball legend Carlos Boozer's twin sons are attending Duke next season in five-star Cameron and four-star point guard Cayden. Cameron is one of the most decorated prospects in this class and is viewed as one of the top 2026 NBA Draft prospects. Boozer secured the only double-double in this year's McDonald's All-American game with 16 points and 12 rebounds in 23 minutes of action. Boozer is potentially the most talented prospect in the 2025 class and averaged 22.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.9 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game for Columbus High School (FL) as a senior, leading the squad, along with Cayden, to a Chipotle Boys National Championship over Dynamic Prep (IN).

C - Patrick Ngongba II - Sophomore

Maliq Brown could potentially start at the five next season to give the Blue Devils more versatility on the defensive side, but Ngongba is the only true five-man that Jon Scheyer has next season right now. He struggled with injury for a good part of his freshman campaign, limiting his minutes, but showed his defensive prowess and ability to run the floor towards the end of 2024-25. Through the ACC and NCAA Tournaments, the Virginia native averaged 6.5 points and 1.2 blocks a game in 12.3 minutes a contest. As a 6'11 big with the ability to run the floor in transition, Ngongba has a chance to break out onto the scene next season as well.

Rotation:

Maliq Brown - Senior

Cayden Boozer - Freshman

Darren Harris - Sophomore

Cameron Sheffield - Senior