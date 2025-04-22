Duke basketball has high hopes to get key piece back as transfer portal closes today

The NCAA college basketball transfer portal will close today, and it's been utter chaos since it opened on March 24th. Many analysts around college basketball said it was ridiculous how early the portal opened, given it was right in the middle of the NCAA Tournament. Nonetheless, the number of entries continued. Over 1,000 Division I players entered their names into the portal, and loyalty among college sports is fading away.

However, with the closure of the portal today, the Duke basketball program has higher hopes than before of keeping rising sophomore Isaiah Evans for another season.

Evans had one of the most intriguing decisions of any player from the 2024-25 Duke Blue Devils. He was one of a few on the squad where there was no inkling of the path he'd take. Evans has the opportunity to declare for the 2025 NBA Draft and be selected, but it's not a guarantee that the former five-star recruit would even be a first-round pick.

It's also been reported that Evans would have heavy interest in the transfer portal if he were to enter, so there was speculation that he could leave Durham and look for an increased payday elsewhere. Although, if he was to return to Duke, he'll definitely be receiving a nice NIL check.

With little certainty as to which route Evans would decide to go, his not entering the portal and making the decision between the NBA and a return to Duke should give the Blue Devil faithful confidence that Evans will be back for a second season.

The NBA could still be on the table for Evans, but given where he's currently projected as a prospect, it makes a lot more sense for the sharpshooter to return to Duke for another season. ESPN has Evans ranked as the #42 overall prospect, which would put him in the middle of the second round. He's generated some first-round buzz as of late, but it's a stretch he'd be taken there.

Now, if Evans decides to return to Duke for a second season, he has the chance to skyrocket his NBA Draft stock in 2026 with a heavily increased role with the Blue Devils next season. There's a great chance Evans would start alongside Caleb Foster next season if he were to come back, and an elevated role where he can showcase his talents could dramatically boost his 2026 stock.

In 2024-25 with Duke, Evans was purely a 3-and-D guy. He averaged 6.8 points per game on 41.6% shooting from three in 13.7 minutes a game, establishing himself as one of the best shooters in the country. 81% of Evans' field goal attempts and 78% of his makes came from beyond the arc in 2024-25. The 6'6 wing put his defensive capabilities on display throughout the season as well, but still has tons of room to grow.

Another season in Durham with extended minutes allows Evans to show NBA scouts that he can defend at a high level and consistently hit the three ball on a larger sample size. Also, Evans is just 175 pounds, so putting on some muscle would do wonders for the rising sophomore as an NBA-level 3-and-D prospect.

Evans could also declare for the 2025 NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility and test the draft waters before ultimately making a decision. But with the portal closing today, excitement grows around Durham that Evans could be back in 2026.