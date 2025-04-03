Duke basketball five-star commit lights up box score at McDonald's All-American Game

Duke's basketball program had three of its 2025 commits play in the McDonald's All-American game on Tuesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Twins Cameron and Cayden Boozer suited up for the East squad, and four-star Nikolas Khamenia played for the West team.

The West came out victorious by a score of 105-92, snapping a four-game losing streak to the East.

The Blue Devils' highest-ranked recruit coming in next season, Cameron Boozer, put on a show at the annual event. Boozer put up 16 points and 12 rebounds in 23 minutes of action for the East. Boozer was the only player in the game to record a double-double.

Kansas commit Darryn Peterson led all scorers with 18 points on 7-of-14 shooting, but Boozer led all rebounders.

Cayden Boozer finished the contest with six points and four assists in 16 minutes of action for the East, and Khamenia tallied seven points, seven rebounds, and three assists in 15 minutes of game time for the West squad.

Five-star Duke commit Shelton Henderson did not play in the game.

Although the Duke program has reeled in the #1 2025 recruiting class at 247sports, which is loaded with talent, Cameron Boozer is assuredly the Blue Devils' top 2026 NBA Draft prospect heading into the next college basketball season.

In ESPN's latest 2026 NBA mock draft, Boozer is slotted to go third overall to the Utah Jazz, behind Peterson at #1 and BYU commit AJ Dybantsa at #2.

247sports has Boozer listed as the #3 overall prospect in the class of 2025 and #1 power forward in the class.

Despite the strength of the Blue Devils' 2025 recruiting class, the program is looking to add one more five-star recruit, Nate Ament.

Ament is the top uncommitted prospect remaining in the class of 2025, slotted as the #4 overall player and #2 power forward at 247sports.

The five-star big was set to commit at the McDonald's All-American Game this past Tuesday but decided to push it back as he was not fully committed to a decision yet.

Ament will decide between Duke, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Louisville.

Jon Scheyer is bringing in another stacked recruiting class to Durham next year, and the class's top guy put on a show in front of the best high school competition in America.