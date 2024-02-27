Jon Scheyer clarifies injury suffered by Kyle Filipowski during court storming
Things were made much more clear about the Duke basketball star's injury
There was some confusion after Kyle Filipowski was injured during Wake Forest's court storming after defeating the Duke basketball team on the specificity of the injury.
Head coach Jon Scheyer told the media after the game that he sprained his ankle, but Filipowski explained to reporters it was his knee.
There was no clarification until Monday morning when Scheyer confirmed it was a knee injury for the 7-footer during the ACC teleconference.
The Duke head coach said that Filipowski is still "sore" but did not need an X-Ray or MRI on Saturday night or Sunday when the team returned to Durham.
Kyle Filipowski had to be helped off the court by several Blue Devils after he couldn't put any weight on his right leg. The potential All-American said he believed the incident was deliberate by Wake Forest students.
It was still unclear whether Filipowski could practice on Monday with the team and his status for Wednesday's matchup (7:00 p.m., ACC Network) against Louisville (8-19, 3-13 ACC) is unknown.
Jon Scheyer called for court stormings to be banned across the country after his star was hurt and several other players were taunted as they tried to leave the court.
Duke, which dropped to No. 10 in the Associated Press Top-25, did not have practice on Sunday following its loss.
Filipowski finished with a team-high 17 points, eight rebounds, and five assists against the Demon Deacons.
The Blue Devils have managed injuries all season long to key players such as Tyrese Proctor, Mark Mitchell, and Jeremy Roach, but one of the blemishes on its record is its loss at home against Pittsburgh in which Mitchell and Roach did not play.
Duke has four games remaining in the regular season, three of which are inside Cameron Indoor Stadium, and trail North Carolina (22-6, 14-3 ACC) by one game for the top spot in the ACC standings.