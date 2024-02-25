Kyle Filipowski says Wake Forest fans deliberately tried to injure him
The Duke basketball star didn't hold back after he was injured after Wake Forest's win
Despite the outcomes on the massive slate of college basketball games on Saturday, the biggest story from the day was the injury to Duke basketball forward Kyle Filipowski after Wake Forest's court storming.
Filipowski was caught in the middle of thousands of Demon Deacon students after the team bolstered its NCAA Tournament resume with an 83-79 victory over the No. 8 Blue Devils.
However, Filipowski believes he was targeted by the student section as they stampeded the court and multiple Duke players couldn't avoid them. It was the 7-footer, however, who was at the focal point of the events.
"I felt a bunch of hits on my body," the potential All-American said after the game. "This one was the worst of them."
Filipowski finished the game with 17 points, eight rebounds, and five assists on 6-of-13 shooting.
"It's really ridiculous of how that situation was handled," he continued.
Kyle Filipowski had to be helped off the court by several members of the Duke program as he couldn't put any weight on his leg as he left the floor.
Filipowski hadn't seen videos of the incident before he spoke to the media but he explained that he's heard people say he was punched in the back by a Wake Forest student.
"I absolutely feel like it was personal. Intentional for sure."
"There's no reason why [the students] see a big guy like me trying to work my way off the court and they can't just work around me. There's no excuse for that."
The game between Duke and Wake Forest was the first sellout at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in seven years, ironically also a matchup against the Blue Devils.
The two teams are not scheduled to play again but could meet in the ACC Tournament depending on how the bracket develops over the final two weeks of the regular season.