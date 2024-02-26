Jon Scheyer blasts court storming in college basketball after Kyle Filipowski injury
The Duke basketball head coach wants to ban court stormings after Kyle Filipowski's injury
As expected, Jon Scheyer did not hold back on court stormings after Kyle Filipowski was injured following the Duke basketball 83-79 loss against Wake Forest.
Filipowski was caught in the middle of a stampede from Demon Deacon students who were looking to celebrate its teams massive victory and had to be helped off the floor by teammates, managers, and coaches.
"When are we going to ban court-storming?" Scheyer exclaimed after the game.
"When are we going to ban that? How many times does a player have to get into something where they get punched or they get pushed or they get taunted right in their face."
Filipowski was punched in the back and run into by several students. Following the game the 7-footer said that be believed the actions by the Wake Forest students were intentional.
"It’s a dangerous thing," Scheyer added. "I don’t want that to take away from the game that Wake played, because Wake played a big-time game...But you look around the country and Caitlin Clark, something happens. Now with Flip, I don’t know what his status will be."
Clark, the Iowa women's basketball superstar, collided with a fan after her team lost to Ohio State and the fans stormed the court. Clark did not suffer an injury in the event, unlike Kyle Filipowski.
"It’s one thing, when I played, at least it was 10 seconds, and you were storming the court. Now, the buzzer doesn’t even go off and they’re running on the floor," the Duke head coach recalled of his playing days in Durham.
"This has happened a bunch to us this year. It’s part of it. I don’t want this to take away at all from Wake. They earned it. They deserve the win...But that needs to stop.”
Kyle Filipowski finished with 17 points, eight rebounds, and five assists.
Duke will host Louisville (8-19, 3-13 ACC) in its next game on Wednesday night (7:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network).