Duke basketball dealing with another significant injury that has been overshadowed
Kyle Filipowski isn't the only injury that the Duke basketball team is trying to deal with
Kyle Filipowski's injury suffered on Saturday afternoon has received all the headlines around the country.
The Duke All-American was run over by Wake Forest students after the Demon Deacons upset the Blue Devils, something Filipowski has called "intentional".
Head coach Jon Scheyer said that his starting center was "sore" but did not need any imaging done. He was questionable to practice on Monday and uncertain to play in Wednesday's game against Louisville.
However, there was another injury suffered by a Duke player in its loss to Wake Forest that has not nearly gotten enough attention and that's freshman point guard Caleb Foster.
Scheyer explained after the game that he believed the injury happened at some point in the second half.
Foster did not play the remaining 15:28 after logging 18 minutes in the first half. He finished with eight points and three rebounds.
"Look, I'm not optimistic for Caleb this week. Still, we're getting some of his testing back, still where I can't give anything more than that," Scheyer said on his radio show on Monday night.
Foster has started 15-of-27 games this season for the Blue Devils, including each of the last three games after Tyrese Proctor suffered a concussion and missed the team's win over Florida State.
He's averaging 7.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game while shooting 43.7-percent from the floor and 40.6-percent from 3-point range.
"But both of those guys are not where they were going into [the Wake Forest] game," Scheyer continued on the health of Filipowski and Foster.
The rotation for the Blue Devils has dwindled down to seven players and, when needed, as few as six players will enter the game.
Against Wake Forest, Ryan Young played 12 minutes off the bench -- which was the second most behind 31 minutes from Proctor.
Sean Stewart and Jaylen Blakes combined for five minutes in the first half and neither played in the second half.
Luckily for No. 10 Duke (21-6, 12-4 ACC), Wednesday is only a matchup with conference doormat Louisville (8-19, 3-13 ACC), but the team will need to be healthy for the final stretch of the regular season against Virginia, North Carolina State, and North Carolina.