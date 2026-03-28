Postgame Caleb Foster video makes his Duke return even more unfathomable

After being out for three weeks with a foot fracture that required surgery, apparently, nothing was keeping Celab Foster from missing another game in the NCAA Tournament. In just 18 minutes, Foster scored 11 points, all in the second half, and was truly the spark for Duke to take down St. John's in the Sweet 16.

After the game, head coach Jon Scheyer truly got emotional talking about Foster's performance, even stating that he had no business being on the court, but was amazed by what he did.

After the game, a video was taken of Foster back on the scooter he has used for the last three weeks, and a bag of ice was placed on his foot. It seems to just be precautionary, especially with the nature of Foster's injury and how quickly he returned to play.

Caleb Foster after his impressive performance tonight. pic.twitter.com/PjJO8Q1HqC — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 28, 2026

Even at less than 100%, Caleb Foster made the difference for Duke in the Sweet 16

At the start of the second half, Foster wasn't on the bench with the team, dealing with an injury, which was thought to be the foot. However, he returned just a few minutes into the half, and once he hit the court, it seemed like a myth that he had been injured just three weeks ago.

Foster wasn't at 100% vs. St. John's, but with some of the plays he made, it would never be known. Foster truly put together what some would say was a legacy game for a player who is a North Carolina native and a Duke fan as a kid.

It is clear Foster just wanted to do whatever he could to help his team win, and while he is back on the scooter, don't be surprised if he is back on the court in two days for Duke in the Elite Eight. Duke is just three games away from hoisting a National Championship trophy, and Foster will be an integral part in making that happen.